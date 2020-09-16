Tanner Hall Forever | How The Iconic Skier Went From Freestyle To Freeride World Tour - Mpora

Skiing

Tanner Hall Forever | How The Iconic Skier Went From Freestyle To Freeride World Tour

New film, by Constantine Papanicolaou, explores the latest chapter in Hall's remarkable career

What can you say about Tanner Hall that hasn’t already been said? He’s a legend, an icon, a skier, a devil’s lettuce enthusiast and everything else in between. Over the course of his 36 years on the planet, he’s shaped the sport of skiing like few others before or since – helping to change its image from Tory-boy pursuit to something much more cool, much more anti-establishment, much more… rad.

Between the years 2001 and 2008, Tanner, who hails from the mountains of Montana, won seven Winter X Games gold medals. He won Big Air, he won Slopestyle, he won Superpipe. He won, he won some more, and then he won some more just for pudding.

“What can you say about Tanner Hall that hasn’t already been said”

Directed by Constantine Papanicolaou, ‘Tanner Hall Forever’ tells the story of Tanner turning away from freestyle in order to enter the Freeride World Tour – the five-stop competition circuit in which skiers are judged on their ability to descend through rugged, un-groomed, terrain.

A maverick move from someone who’d never before competed in freeride competition, the film explores the latest fascinating chapter in Tanner’s remarkable career – a struggle not just against an ageing, injury-beaten, body but also his mind and the darkest memories of his past.

‘Tanner Hall Forever’ will be available to purchase or rent on the 6th of October 2020. If the trailer’s anything to go by, it’s going to be essential viewing. 

**********

In 2002, Tanner Hall co-founded Armada Skis with skier JP Auclair and photographer Chris O’Connell. These days he can be found shredding about the place on the Armada Magic J.

Screenshot: YouTube (1091 Pictures)
Screenshot: YouTube (1091 Pictures)

Topics:

