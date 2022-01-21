The Freeride World Tour Returns For 2022

The Freeride World Tour is heading to the Pyrenees this weekend to kick off a season of giant cliff hucks and jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, and we couldn’t be more stoked to see the tour back in full force.

Held on an entirely new face, in the new FWT stop of Baqueira Beret, the athletes’ versatility and adaptability looks set to be tested in the Pyrenees. The 385 metre face has been blessed with a huge amount of early season snowfall, creating a solid base for athletes to stamp their mark on the face.

Speaking of the athletes, there’s a stacked line-up heading down to Baqueira this weekend, including defending World Champions Victor De Le Rue, Kristofer Turdell and Elizabeth Gerritzen. Four-time world champion Marion Hearty will be missing in action, after deciding to travel to Jackson to, instead, compete in the Natural Selection event.

Looking to dethrone the champions and longstanding competitors are the FWT Wildcards Lexi duPont, Manuel Diaz, Max Palm, Pau Riba and Núria Castan Baron. These riders are the ones to watch, often pulling some stunning performances out of the bag.

The event kicks tomorrow off at 14:00 (GMT), and you’ll be able to check out full coverage of the live event via the YouTube player below. The tour will kick off with the snowboard women contest, followed by snowboard men, ski women and finally the men’s ski comp.

