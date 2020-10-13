The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves | Review

Why we chose the ProductName: Durable, warm, breathable

Price: £135

We’ll admit it: we’re a sucker for a good pair of gloves here at Mpora. Soggy, cold hands can be a total day wrecker, particularly when you’re miles out in the backcountry without a spare pair. The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves have been a pair of gloves that we’ve been using over the past two-years – and they simply haven’t let us down. For that reason alone, they’ve rightfully earned themselves a spot on the Ski 100

While we’ve been using the non-Futurelight version of these puppies, the Steep Purist Gloves see an update for the 20/21 season (they’re now sporting a Futurelight membrane).

We headed out to Zermatt last year, to test TNF’s all-new Futurelight technology, and were left pleasantly impressed with the breathability and waterproof ratings that Futurelight manages to uphold. Check out our video on Futurelight if you haven’t already.

Materials and Insulation

In short, Futurelight is one of the most breathable membrane technologies out there while also retaining a pretty decent level of waterproofing. Most importantly regarding these gloves, it remains lightweight and breathable – making it an ideal companion for long backcountry tours in cooler climates.