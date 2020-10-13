The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves | Review

The Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves are an exceptionally solid pair of gloves

Why we chose the ProductName: Durable, warm, breathable 

Price: £135

Buy Here

We’ll admit it: we’re a sucker for a good pair of gloves here at Mpora. Soggy, cold hands can be a total day wrecker, particularly when you’re miles out in the backcountry without a spare pair. The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves have been a pair of gloves that we’ve been using over the past two-years – and they simply haven’t let us down. For that reason alone, they’ve rightfully earned themselves a spot on the Ski 100

While we’ve been using the non-Futurelight version of these puppies, the Steep Purist Gloves see an update for the 20/21 season (they’re now sporting a Futurelight membrane).

“Soggy, cold hands can be a total day wrecker, particularly when you’re miles out in the backcountry”

We headed out to Zermatt last year, to test TNF’s all-new Futurelight technology, and were left pleasantly impressed with the breathability and waterproof ratings that Futurelight manages to uphold. Check out our video on Futurelight if you haven’t already. 

Materials and Insulation

In short, Futurelight is one of the most breathable membrane technologies out there while also retaining a pretty decent level of waterproofing. Most importantly regarding these gloves, it remains lightweight and breathable – making it an ideal companion for long backcountry tours in cooler climates.

To keep the warmth in, you’ve got yourself 200 grams of Primaloft Silver insulation. This insulation is able to work well even when wet. We usually switch a glove with this level of insulation out in favour for a thinner pair while touring, but it’s vital your hands have got warmth to remain dexterous while skiing – and this Primaloft insulation achieves exactly that.

Features

On top of the Futurelight membrane and Primaloft Silver insulation, the Steep Purist gloves feature an articulated fit. This essentially means that the gloves come pre-moulded into the natural position your hand will be making when holding a ski pole, wielding an ice axe, or scrambling over rocky ridges. Take it from us that this hugely increases the dexterity of the glove tenfold, reducing any unwanted friction to get your hand into a cupped position.

“This hugely increases the dexterity of the glove”

Wrapping the palm section of the glove is a water resistant goat leather that provides warmth and durability where you need it most. Further reinforcement in another layer of goat leather provides extra reassurance in those high-wear areas.

Conclusion

You’ve got yourself an exceptionally solid pair of gloves in The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves – a pair you can be sure to rely on when you’re deep in the backcountry. Yes, the price might seem steep, but when you consider that every bit of kit needs to work seamlessly in the backcountry – you’ll soon realise that these are a worthy investment.

You May Also Like

Best Ski Touring Accessories 2019 – 2020

Mpora x The North Face | Introducing Our Backcountry Ski Guide For 2019/20

Share

Topics:

Ski 100 2020/21

Related Articles

Skiing

Scarpa F1 LT Boot | Review

The F1 LT is a beast of a ski touring boot, capable of driving skis with power

Scarpa F1 LT Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Salomon S/Max 110 | Review

The classic S/Max continues, this time with the more accessible flex rating of 110

Salomon S/Max 110 Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Salomon Shift Pro 130 | Review

Ask and you shall receive: Salomon bring a four-buckle touring boot to their lineup

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Ski Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt Ascendant SC | Review

Sammy Carlson's pro model ticks all the boxes for the freeride focused backcountry skiers out there

Full Tilt Ascendant SC Touring Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Plum Summit 12 | Review

Plum have created one of the most reliable tech bindings in the new Summit 12

Plum Summit 12 Touring Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Marker Duke PT 16 | Review

Marker have taken a step closer to creating the ultimate freeride touring binding with the new Marker Duke PT 16

Marker Duke PT 16 Touring Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production