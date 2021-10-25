The Face

So, what makes a face like Mont-Gond worthy of labels such as ‘mythical’ and ‘revered’? We thought the answer to this would be best coming from past and present athletes who have all given it their all on the face.

Credit: Nendaz Freeride

Jeremie Heitz, heard of him? Arguably one of the most famous freeride skiers out there right now, most notable for his movie ‘La Liste’, where himself and Sam Anthamatten charge down some of the steepest faces out there with minimal turns and maximum speed.

We asked Jeremie to dig deep into his vast skiing memory banks to consider what the face meant to him, when he first stepped foot on it at the age of 16.

“It’s actually better than some of the faces in the Freeride World Tour. It’s a real mountain”

“I’ve been on that face twice, I think. Yeah, this face is really nice. It’s actually better than some of the faces in the Freeride World Tour. It’s a real mountain – you need to climb it first … For someone with an alpine racing background it’s really nice because there are direct lines, but then there is a lot of jumps where it’s also possible to throw some tricks, so every time we’re seeing a beautiful show on it”

Skier: Alessandro Jossen. Credit: Alain Blanc

From freeride legend to the next upcoming rookie, Maël Ollivier. Winner of the 2020 Freeride World Qualifier, Ollivier has recently been cutting his teeth on the slopes of Mont-Gond. “Mont-Gond is the dream playground! There are big cliffs, transfers, jumps but everything is pretty ‘safe’ because there isn’t a no-fall zone, so you can charge harder, go bigger with a lot of confidence.”

“You can charge harder, go bigger with a lot of confidence”

In the same way the Nendaz Freeride is a qualifier into the main event of the Freeride World Tour, Mont-Gond has also been highlighted as a great training face for those looking to ride the Bec des Rosses. Jeremie reflects that Mont-Gond is “kind of similar to the Bec des Rosses, it’s a little bit less steep and shorter, but it’s really nice for training, if you aim to go on the Bec des Rosses one time”