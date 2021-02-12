When Candide Thovex goes skiing, the world sits up and takes notice. Why? Well, in short, because he’s unbelievably good at skiing. The style, the skills, the fact that his name is just… let’s be honest here… he has a f***ing cool name.

Released at the end of January, this two minute follow cam video can be boiled down to “Candide enjoying some home runs”. Now, while on paper that might sound incredibly meh. When you factor in that it’s Candide Thovex we’re talking about, and that this little French wizard doesn’t do meh, you might start to get a feel for the kind of mind blowing treat you’re in for.

It says a lot about our boy Candide that he’s probably the only skier you can talk about in a room full of snowboarders without immediately getting shot down by the sideway sliders. That says something about the “great divide’ as much as it does about skiing but fair play to CT, he’s out there doing extremely rad things and he’s making it look like a piece of gâteau.

Shout out to Aziz Benkrich as well, for the most excellent filming.

