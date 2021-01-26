Screenshot via YouTube

An unthinkable end to a competitive cross-country relay race has taken place in Finland. It was an end that saw Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov whip his rival with his ski pole, then tackle him to the ground. Bolshunov was punished by being given a time penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Honestly, this was more entertaining than the undercard for UFC 257. If Dana White comes across this video we’d imagine Bolshunov might get a contract for his impressive ground game.

The four-time Olympic medallist felt like his path was blocked as he faced off against Finland’s Joni Maki for the silver medal during the 4 x 7.5km World Cup relay in Lahti, Finland.

Bolshunov wasn’t in the mood for defeat and instead lashed out twice. It didn’t come as a shock when the Russian was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.

If that footage above has got your hungry for more mayhem, here are two more examples of when things have got a little bit heated in a sporting context.

The first one below was filmed at the Moto2 race of the San Marino GP, where racer Romano Fenati grabs the brake of another rider at 140mph.

The second one features go kart driver Luca Corberi, who crashed out of the FIA championships then attempted to get revenge on his rival by throwing a broken bumper on to the track; endangering his own life and the other drivers. Not cool.

