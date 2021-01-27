Screenshot via YouTube

Imagine you’re this guy. You’ve come through the burning trash fire of a year that was 2020, and have decided to treat yourself to some time doing the activity you love best; skiing. You like the vibe down at the Predeal Ski Area in Romania (always have, always will), and want to wash away the memories of the last 365 and a bit days with some chairlift up and ski down shred laps.

You always get hungry when skiing so you’ve got your backpack full of snacks. We’re picturing the Romanian equivalent of Pringles and the Romanian equivalent of Dairy Milk Fruit ‘n’ Nut here, but we’ve got no evidence to prove that. It’s just a detail we like to imagine, a tiny brush stroke that elevates the scene.

Anyway, you’re skiing about, very much minding your own business, when suddenly, of course, there’s a bear following you. There is literally a bear chasing you down the slope, presumably because it’s got a whiff of your ‘chipsuri’ (Romanian for crisps) and your ciocolată (Romanian for chocolate).

To make matters worse, people are just filming you from the chairlift. Ready to sell their video to the highest bidder when the bear inevitably catches up with you and mauls your face off, mistakenly thinking it’s part of the buffet.

Anyway, that’s enough out of us. You came here to watch a skier get chased down a hill by a bear, didn’t you? Worth adding, before we sign off, that bear run-ins are quite a common occurrence in these parts and that the skier was thankfully unharmed.

