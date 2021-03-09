If you’re sat there at home and thinking to yourself “I could really do with cheering up right now”, then this excellent ski bundle competition might just be what you’re after (click on the link below to enter – there’s a little survey to fill out but don’t worry… it’s a small one).

The season just gone might not have been as fun as it normally would be but that doesn’t mean the next season won’t be a return to the good times. Here’s hoping anyway. A season uninterrupted by the ‘rona would be the dream, wouldn’t it? We’re getting goosebumps just thinking about it. Anyway…

What prizes can you win in The Mpora Ski Bundle Competition?









Terms and Conditions apply:

By entering our ski bundle competition, you consent to being added to our weekly newsletter. The closing time for this competition is 23:59 on the 19th of March 2021. The winner will be contacted by email soon after.

You May Also Like

Best Ski Pants For 2021

The Best All-Mountain Skis Of 2021

Tanner Hall | Interview With An Icon