2020 would have been the year of women’s freeskiing, had it not become the year of ski resort closures instead. The level of women’s freeride and freestyle skiing has been rocketing in recent years, and women are increasingly represented in ski films. Of course, the premature finish to the season has cut short everybody’s tricks, lines, and pipeline features.

“The level of women’s freeride and freestyle skiing has been rocketing in recent years”

Not to worry though, I’m here to fill your days of isolation with some of the best skiing from the last year. Here, for your viewing pleasure, is a 2019/2020 guide to women’s freeskiing – one that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own sofa.

The Collective: X Women’s Segment

Featuring a stacked line up of the best pros in the world (including Sarah Hoefflin), Faction launched their film ‘The Collective’ in December 2019. Faction then went one step further. Instead of the ‘token girl’ in otherwise all-male segments, they produced an all women’s segment showcasing sun, slush, and, most importantly, skill. Coming courtesy of DJ Peggy Gou, even the beats in this are female. Emphasising the uniqueness of an all-female part, they released it as a standalone segment a month before the full film.

Four

Red Bull released this docu-series following the lives of four of the best young talents in freestyle skiing. While features on male freeskiers are easy to come by, it is refreshing to finally hear what the women at the top of the freestyle game have to say. A must watch for those after some inspiration and insight into the mentality of the ladies pushing their sport’s crazy progression.