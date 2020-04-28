Women’s Freeskiing Edits | 7 Of The Best - Mpora

Skiing

Women’s Freeskiing Edits | 7 Of The Best

There's not been a better time to watch women's freeskiing edits. We've got seven of the best

2020 would have been the year of women’s freeskiing, had it not become the year of ski resort closures instead. The level of women’s freeride and freestyle skiing has been rocketing in recent years, and women are increasingly represented in ski films. Of course, the premature finish to the season has cut short everybody’s tricks, lines, and pipeline features.

“The level of women’s freeride and freestyle skiing has been rocketing in recent years”

Not to worry though, I’m here to fill your days of isolation with some of the best skiing from the last year. Here, for your viewing pleasure, is a 2019/2020 guide to women’s freeskiing – one that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own sofa. 

The Collective: X Women’s Segment

Featuring a stacked line up of the best pros in the world (including Sarah Hoefflin), Faction launched their film ‘The Collective’ in December 2019. Faction then went one step further. Instead of the ‘token girl’ in otherwise all-male segments, they produced an all women’s segment showcasing sun, slush, and, most importantly, skill.  Coming courtesy of DJ Peggy Gou, even the beats in this are female. Emphasising the uniqueness of an all-female part, they released it as a standalone segment a month before the full film. 

Four

Red Bull released this docu-series following the lives of four of the best young talents in freestyle skiing. While features on male freeskiers are easy to come by, it is refreshing to finally hear what the women at the top of the freestyle game have to say. A must watch for those after some inspiration and insight into the mentality of the ladies pushing their sport’s crazy progression.

SuperUnknown XVII

SuperUnkown – Level 1’s online contest set on showcasing hidden freeski talent – seriously stepped up their game this year. SuperUnknown introduced their women’s category only last year. But following the buzz around Giorgia Bertoncini’s 2019 winning entry (a must watch) and ‘based on the strength of this year’s Women’s entries’, three female finalists joined the 2020 competition. The semi-finalists’ edits ooze style and creativity. Standouts: McKenna Brown’s floaty style, Rell Harwood and Marin Hamill’s rail wizardry, and Lauren Bendixen’s stomped dub back. 

McKenna Brown – SuperUnkown:

Rell Harwood – SuperUnkown:

Marin Hamill – SuperUnkown:

Freeride World Tour

The FWT made headlines this year after announcing equal pay for athletes across all categories. To those who criticised this decision, I recommend watching this year’s women ski category. The Kicking Horse comp showcases unparalleled precision in the women’s field – not a single crash despite some huge sends. Standouts: Jess Hotter, Emma Patterson, and Ayana Onozuka.

Thrill-seekers should also check out the Fieberbrunn comp. It bombards you with run after run of risky ski-business and features enormous cliff drops (Jackie Paaso), backflips (Jess Hotter, Evelina Nilsson), and serious speed and style (Ari Tricomi). Not all the risks pay off, but even the failed attempts indicate some of the exciting and exponential progression we can expect to see next winter.

Kicking Horse:

Fieberbrunn:

 

Dream Job

Not your average ski edit. Firstly, because this short film consists of an all-female cast, director, and producer. Secondly, because this is comedian Katie Burrell’s take on showcasing a day in the life of a professional skier (aka the ‘dream job’). Described as a ‘roast’ on the ski industry, ‘unconventional’, and even ‘subversive’, Dream Job simultaneously ridicules ski culture while also praising the women who have climbed to and thrive at the industry’s peak.

The Blondes

This Revelstoke freeride crew is glorious. Bursting with energy and packed with skill, their edits offer up some seriously technical and big lines / drops for your viewing pleasure. These women are absolutely pushing their limits and each other. The Blondes’ 2019 season footage is pretty much everything I want from a ski edit: powder, pillows, huge sends, and even bigger crashes.

Jyosei

‘A film project created in Japan entirely by women and of women’. Jyosei stands out because of its gnarly street section. Women aren’t often represented in street edits, but Jyosei provides a long-awaited remedy. Watching Taylor Lundquist repeatedly fail before nailing her rail section with the crew onlooking makes me slightly emotional. Nothing beats the feeling of finally mastering a trick with your friends, or maybe lockdown has just made me overly fragile.

Happy sofa skiing everyone!



Topics:

