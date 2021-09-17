Featured image credit: Leon Butler

After two of the bleakest ski seasons for many years, it’s nice to think that this winter we might, well, actually have one. With that in mind, events like the National Snow Show clearly take on an added significance. It’s a long overdue chance to get hyped about sliding around on powdery mountains, and everything that goes with that.

Ideally positioned at the beginning of the winter season, on the 23rd and 24th of October, this event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham will be serving up a one-stop shop for seasoned snow sports lovers. Whether you’re a seasoned snow fiend looking to organise an adventure with your pals, new to skiing / snowboarding and don’t know where to start, the parent responsible for organising the family ski holiday or a solo traveller there will, almost certainly, be something here for you. Learn new skills, get kitted out in the right gear, and book your very own slice of winter 2021/2022 escapism.

There’s an Inspiration Stage, a SnowDome slope, a Snow Skills Cabin sponsored by Crystal Ski Holidays, a Rider’s Lounge in partnership with Red Bull, a Skate Mini Ramp in collab with Graystone Action Sports, and an Alpine Après Bar with live music all under one roof. On top of this already exciting offering there’ll also be a whole bunch of tour operators, resorts and destinations knocking about to help you plan the snow trip of a lifetime. The show’s official insurance providers MPI Brokers will also be around to ensure you’ll have peace of mind on your next trip.

We’re giving away 1,000 (yes, 1,000) free tickets for The National Snow Show. All you need to do to get your hands on some is use the code MPORA when registering for tickets here. By doing this, you’ll also put yourself in the running to win one of 10 money-can’t-buy VIP tickets. It’s all very exciting.

Credit: Leon Butler

**********

For more information on the National Snow Show, visit the official website.

You May Also Like

Best Freestyle Skis For 2021

Best Ski Touring Boots Of 2021

Ski 100 | Introducing The Best Ski Gear And Equipment For Winter 2020 / 2021