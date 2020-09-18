In these, the last lingering days of summer, we’ve found ourselves testing out some Tens sunglasses. More specifically than that, we’ve been testing out Tens’ ‘The Flint’ (Matte Black) sunglasses with ‘Original’ lens. We’ve gone for a number of long walks in these things and, in short, have been really impressed by what they bring to the table.

First and foremost, we’ve been digging the lens technology used here. The ‘Original’ lens has been designed to filter the world around you, transforming it into some sort of glowing “just doing it for the ‘gram” paradise. Rather than merely blocking out the light with cold and lifeless shade, like your more standard sunglass offering, this custom lens tint basks everything in rich, warm, tones. In all honesty, it took a bit of getting used to but now we’re fully into it.

“There’s nothing flimsy about them”

The second thing we want to tell you about these sunglasses is that they’re tougher than a pair of old, kevlar-plated, leather boots. Constructed from plant-based acetate, the frames have a wonderfully solid, weighted, feel to them. There’s nothing flimsy about them. No sense that they’ll die on you the first chance they get. What’s more, the custom filter lenses, exclusive to Tens, are both scratch and impact resistant (they also block out 100% of harmful UV rays).

So impressed have we been by this product’s hardiness and durability, we’ve decided to dream up some hypothetical scenarios and place it right in the middle of them.

Meeting The Mitchell Brothers

“Leave it Phil,” says Grant Mitchell. “He’s not worth it.”

Phil Mitchell, played by Steve McFadden, is absolutely furious with you and you’re not entirely sure why. You’ve just been sitting there in your sunnies, sipping on your cider, enjoying the weather.

Big Phil doesn’t care. Big Phil is livid. Big Phil is the most livid a person can physically be without dying. Big Phil has turned a shade of cricket ball red. Big Phil is looking at you like he wants to outright murder you. Big Phil is swinging a fist at your face. Big Phil is recoiling away. Big Phil is on the floor, curled up like a wee baby, clutching his crippled hand.

Grant Mitchell, played here by Ross Kemp, is backing away from you and your sunglasses; every man for himself.

“It’s not worth it,” he says. “It’s not worth it.”

One-nil to the Tens…