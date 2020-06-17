Andrew Cotton | Join Big Wave Surfer Cotty For A Live Q & A - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Andrew Cotton | Join Big Wave Surfer Cotty For A Live Q & A

Got a question for the big wave legend? Surdome and Cotty are joining forces for an hour long Q&A

If you know a thing or two about UK surfing, then you’ll definitely have heard a thing or two about Andrew ‘Cotty’ Cotton – the big wave surfer who rose through the UK surf scene, to find himself teaming up with the likes of Garrett McNamara in the monster wave capital of the world, Nazare. Cotty is known for lining up against some of the biggest waves in the world.

If you’ve not yet checked out Cotty’s brutal crash while riding some of the biggest waves in the world in Nazare, then give it a watch here. It’ll give you an idea of the size of the monsters that Cotty frequently goes up against.

So what makes this man tick? How has a Devon lad gone from Croyde to the monster waves of Nazare? Well, you’ll be able to put all these questions (and then some) to Cotty as the good folk over at Surfdome have pulled out all the stops to get this surfing legend on board for an hour long Q&A over on their Instagram page.

If you’ve got any questions that you’d like to throw Cotty’s way, then drop a comment on the Instagram post below to make sure they’re aired during the live stream. Otherwise, we’ll see you over on the Surfdome Instagram account @ 19:00 (GMT) this evening – this one’s going to be a good ’un.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surfdome (@surfdome) on

You May Also Like

The First Time I Went… | Surfing

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers

Share

Related Articles

Surfing

Live Q & A | Surfer And Environmental Scientist Cliff Kapono

Surdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A

Cliff Kapono | Join Surfer And Environmental Scientist For A Live Q & A
Surfing

Live Q&A | Martin Dorey From #2MinuteBeachClean

Surdome and #2MinuteBeachClean are joining forces for an hour long Q&A

#2MinuteBeachClean | Join Environmental Activist Martin Dorey For A Live Q&A
Surfing

Got a question for the big wave legend? Surdome and Cotty are joining forces for an hour long Q&A If you know a thing or...

Surfing

Got a question for the big wave legend? Surdome and Cotty are joining forces for an hour long Q&A If you know a thing or...

Surfing

Got a question for the big wave legend? Surdome and Cotty are joining forces for an hour long Q&A If you know a thing or...

Surfing

Got a question for the big wave legend? Surdome and Cotty are joining forces for an hour long Q&A If you know a thing or...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production