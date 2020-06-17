If you know a thing or two about UK surfing, then you’ll definitely have heard a thing or two about Andrew ‘Cotty’ Cotton – the big wave surfer who rose through the UK surf scene, to find himself teaming up with the likes of Garrett McNamara in the monster wave capital of the world, Nazare. Cotty is known for lining up against some of the biggest waves in the world.

If you’ve not yet checked out Cotty’s brutal crash while riding some of the biggest waves in the world in Nazare, then give it a watch here. It’ll give you an idea of the size of the monsters that Cotty frequently goes up against.

So what makes this man tick? How has a Devon lad gone from Croyde to the monster waves of Nazare? Well, you’ll be able to put all these questions (and then some) to Cotty as the good folk over at Surfdome have pulled out all the stops to get this surfing legend on board for an hour long Q&A over on their Instagram page.

If you’ve got any questions that you’d like to throw Cotty’s way, then drop a comment on the Instagram post below to make sure they’re aired during the live stream. Otherwise, we’ll see you over on the Surfdome Instagram account @ 19:00 (GMT) this evening – this one’s going to be a good ’un.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surfdome (@surfdome) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

