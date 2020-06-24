Now, we get it. It’s always inspiring to hear from the characters that are able to knock off 70-foot waves like they’ve just stepped out of bed, but it’s equally as inspiring to hear from the surfers that have managed to combine their passions to influence positive change for the sport.

Introducing environmental scientist, surfer and journalist, Dr. Cliff Kapono, who complements his surfing passion almost perfectly with his professional work as a marine biologist while based in San Diego, California. Cliff is behind many interesting publications in the fields of molecular bioscience, and has also produced a handful award-winning films that discuss indigenous activism and ocean conservation.

This Hawaiian born doctor is not only handy with a pipet, he also rips on a board: big waves, heavy waves, small waves, weird retro boards, longboards or performance surfing – you name it, he does the lot.

So, if you’ve got a question that you’d like to put to this multi-talented man – from science to surfing – then drop a comment on the Instagram post below to make sure they’re aired during the live stream. Otherwise, we’ll see you over on the Surfdome Instagram account at 19:00 (GMT) this evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surfdome (@surfdome) on Jun 23, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

You May Also Like

The First Time I Went… | Surfing

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers