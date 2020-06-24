Cliff Kapono | Join Surfer And Environmental Scientist For A Live Q & A - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Cliff Kapono | Join Surfer And Environmental Scientist For A Live Q & A

Got a question for the surfer scientist? Surfdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A

Now, we get it. It’s always inspiring to hear from the characters that are able to knock off 70-foot waves like they’ve just stepped out of bed, but it’s equally as inspiring to hear from the surfers that have managed to combine their passions to influence positive change for the sport.

Introducing environmental scientist, surfer and journalist, Dr. Cliff Kapono, who complements his surfing passion almost perfectly with his professional work as a marine biologist while based in San Diego, California. Cliff is behind many interesting publications in the fields of molecular bioscience, and has also produced a handful award-winning films that discuss indigenous activism and ocean conservation.

This Hawaiian born doctor is not only handy with a pipet, he also rips on a board: big waves, heavy waves, small waves, weird retro boards, longboards or performance surfing – you name it, he does the lot.

So, if you’ve got a question that you’d like to put to this multi-talented man – from science to surfing – then drop a comment on the Instagram post below to make sure they’re aired during the live stream. Otherwise, we’ll see you over on the Surfdome Instagram account at 19:00 (GMT) this evening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surfdome (@surfdome) on

You May Also Like

The First Time I Went… | Surfing

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers

Share

Topics:

Action Sports

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Sun And Snow | European Glaciers Open For Summer

All the latest news regarding European summer ski resort openings 2020

Summer Snowsports | These European Glaciers Are Opening For Summer
Surfing

Got a question for the surfer scientist? Surfdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A Now, we get it. It’s...

Surfing

Got a question for the surfer scientist? Surfdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A Now, we get it. It’s...

Surfing

Got a question for the surfer scientist? Surfdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A Now, we get it. It’s...

Surfing

Got a question for the surfer scientist? Surfdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A Now, we get it. It’s...

Surfing

Got a question for the surfer scientist? Surfdome and Cliff are joining forces for an hour long Q & A Now, we get it. It’s...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production