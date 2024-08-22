In Finnegan’s Wake | Surfing Madeira’s Hidden Gem - Mpora

Share

Travel

In Finnegan’s Wake | Surfing Madeira’s Hidden Gem

Once described by the writer Bill Finnegan as “the Hawaii of Europe,” Madeira has dropped off surfers’ maps in recent years. Matt Carr goes in search of its secrets.

“Really?!” my mother-in-law asked, eyebrow raised, when I said we were going to Madeira. “But… why?” She had been making the trip to the tiny Portuguese island in the North Atlantic for 14 straight years with her aged mother, where they would potter about in botanic gardens, meander along the Funchal waterfront and have afternoon tea. What appeal the place would have for me and my group of mates—mostly mid-thirties in body; mid-twenties in mind, and with a hearty appetite for adventure—was totally beyond her. Cristiano Ronaldo’s unfortunate statue? Hardly a reason to go there on holiday.

Her impression of Madeira seemed consistent with that of most of Britain. Anyone I asked conjured up images of yesteryear: retirees putting in on cruise ships; Olde English firms trading sweet wine; Winston Churchill painting seascapes, and so on. A quick search on Youtube returned an episode of Travel Man featuring Richard Ayoade in a straw hat and linen suit cruising through the streets of Funchal in a traditional armchair-cum-toboggan “this is the fastest I’ve been in wicker!” he quipped. So far so dry…

Photo: iStock_Pawel Gaul

My interest in Madeira had been piqued when reading Barbarian Days, the American writer Bill Finnegan’s Pullitzer-winning memoir of his lifetime of surfing. Finnegan writes fondly about the multiple winters he spent in the late 90s exploring “the Hawaii of Europe,” describing verdant landscapes strafed by stupendous, undiscovered surf. And so here I was, 20 years on, in Finnegans wake, with a bunch of mates, to see whether the dreamscape he described so vividly was still intact—or whether my mother-in-law was right after all.

Finnegan was a much more accomplished surfer than I am, and much of the surf he details sounded pretty hairy—huge waves breaking over boulders at the base of massive cliffs, difficult access, and little infrastructure. More up to date information about surfing in Madeira proved surprisingly thin on the ground. Only a couple of surf camps appeared in my search results, and what video content I could find on Youtube featured 20 foot waves being tackled by heavy-water chargers on eight-foot-plus big wave guns. It all looked a little intimidating to a once relatively-competent, but now landlocked 35-year-old father-to-be with premature dad-bod.

In some surf destinations, it’s relatively straightforward to decode the surf report as a visitor, and drive around checking spots to find those where conditions are best. Madeira is not among them. Being so far out in the open ocean, it’s not uncommon to experience the full gamut of weather and wind conditions in a day. None of us had been to a place where the weather and wind forecast bore so little resemblance to the actual conditions on the ground.

Photo: Ruben Afonso

We managed to identify one spot, Praia da Maiata, as a good place to start. The black sand beach-break faces north-east, offering some shelter from the prevailing north-westerly swell, and the user-friendly 4-6 feet peaks proved a great way to ease my surf-starved, T-Rex arms back into action. But we wanted to explore further, and so we decided to enlist the help of Ruben Afonso—a local surf coach and guide with the Madeira Surf Center. His local knowledge was invaluable, as Madeira’s vertiginous topography means many of the best spots are difficult to find, and even more of a challenge to access.

 

Breaking bad

At Cabo Girão, we loaded our boards into a cable-car that plunged from the top of a towering cliff to an agricultural Fajã (a term for a flat, fertile piece of land created by lava flow) some 500m below. The thermal wind buffeting the tiny cabin as it descended had us all—experienced skiers to a man—clutching the seats in white-knuckled silence. It was worth it, however, to ride the playful right-hander which ran down the boulder point. We had the wave completely to ourselves.

From the harbour of the isolated fishing village of Paul do Mar we paddled half a mile across the open sea to a spot called Ponta Pequena, where hefty open-ocean walls rumbled towards a boulder-field strewn with the wreckage of broken surfboards. Finnegan had warned of the dangers of getting too greedy, and attempting the wave’s alluring but deadly inside section: a warning I stupidly forgot to heed as I flew along a meaty wall.

Failing to eject early enough, I was engulfed by an eight-foot high explosion of whitewater that seemed to be trying to dismember me, before pushing me down into the depths. My leash stretched beyond what felt like its tensile limit, making the board ‘tombstone’ on the surface as I was dragged along underneath. The gravity of my situation, with my lungs fit to burst as I fought my way up, was shockingly clear to me. If my leash snapped, I’d be trapped without flotation in the impact zone between the bouldery shore and the pounding surf. Or, as the Americans call it, up shit creek without a paddle.

Thankfully the surf gods smiled upon me. The leash held and I was able to make the long and weary paddle back to Paul do Mar. I’d been pushed well past my limits, on a day that, by Madeiran standards, was barely above average.

Photo: Ruben Afonso
Photo: Matt Carr

While I was busy biting off more than I could chew at Ponta Pequena, others in our gang were doing the same almost two vertical kilometres above. Madeira is home to some spectacular hiking trails, the most famous of which is the PR1, leading to Pico Ruivo, the highest summit on the island at 1,861m. It proved a pretty significant challenge, and by the time my friends and I met for lunch, we were all in need of some revitalising sustenance—having been shown in no uncertain terms that in Madeira, mother nature is boss.

Happily, revitalising sustenance is something that Madeiran restaurants serve up in spades. A lunchtime staple is the prego especial, a kind of steak sandwich, with a slice of ham, cheese and garlic butter served in bolo do caco, a circular, crispy kind of bread. Conveniently, just about any café on the island could be counted on to offer this hearty, wallet-friendly treat for as little as €3 (£2.50). This meant very little planning was needed around lunch. For dinner, we dined at various restaurants across the island on seafood and espetada (traditional Madeira steak grilled and served on long iron prongs), all washed down with well-priced wines from both Madeira and the Portuguese mainland. The charming Old Pharmacy in Ponta do Sol was the pick of a strong bunch.

Even the less adventurous moments we experienced proved to be sportier than expected. At Seixal, a picturesque town on the North coast, we came upon a natural swimming pool perched in a notch in the cliffs. Ostensibly a gentle, touristy spot, complete with a charming stall serving Pina Coladas in whole pineapples, it remained open even when the tide rose and sizable waves started crashing into the pool—causing much panic and hilarity among the well-refreshed swimmers.

Golf and surfing might appear an unlikely combination, but since finding myself marooned in London and approaching middle age at breakneck speed, I’ve succumbed to the inevitable, and taken up the gentler sport. It turns out I’m not alone: 11-time world champion Kelly Slater is a scratch golfer, and many other top surf pros, including Rob Machado and Bruce Irons, travel everywhere with their clubs. According to Andre Rodrigues, founder of Madeira Surf Camp, such is the demand from visiting surfers that he now offers golf lessons in his surfcamp packages.

We played both of Madeira’s courses at Palheiro and Santo da Serra, where the views veered from the sublime to the ridiculous. On our second round, a bank of fog turned the weather from bright sunshine to pea-souper in a matter of minutes, meaning we were reduced to “mystery golf”—belting the ball off in what we hoped was the direction of the green. What we lost in golf balls we made up for in laughs.

Photo: Ruben Afonso

After the goldrush

In Barbarian Days, Finnegan laments that after a few years as an uncrowded nirvana, his “nightmare of an overrun, despoiled Madeira seemed to be slowly coming true”. Busier lineups, the staging of an international big wave contest around the turn of the century, and the “feral denizens of the world surf-paradise trail” are, he fears, ruining the place. Twenty years later, however, I saw little sign that Finnegan’s portent had come to pass.

If Madeira is known at all as a surf destination today, it’s mostly for its big waves. But unlike Nazaré, on the Portuguese mainland, tow-in surfing using jetskis is not encouraged in Madeira. Instead, according to Ruben, there’s a small crew of about half-a-dozen locals who prefer to paddle the island’s big wave spots on the biggest days, and they do it for love, not money. In Nazaré, the local mayor embraced the attention the town’s record-breaking waves were bringing. But in Madeira, monster swells roll in regularly with little fanfare from the world’s surf media.

We saw very little conspicuous surf infrastructure: no surf clubs for kids, and little enthusiasm for trying to make a career of surfing among the Madeiran surf community. Again, this contrasted starkly with surf towns I’ve visited elsewhere, where pushy parents and surf coaches line the beach to film what they hope will be the stars of tomorrow. In fact, there seemed to be few surfers in Madeira at all, and those we did encounter were friendly enough and willing to share their bounty with us interlopers—provided we were respectful and waited our turn.

Rodrigues offered further explanation on how and why Madeira was still uncrowded. Various coastal defence projects around the turn of the century affected some of Madeira’s most famous waves, including the right-hand point break at Jardim Do Mar that had captivated Finnegan. At least five other waves were also affected, or lost entirely. Once word got out that these marquee spots had been ruined, many surfers stopped coming—not knowing, perhaps, that Madeira was home to plenty of other gems.

At the same time, in 2002, Indonesia re-established diplomatic relations with Portugal after years of conflict (Portugal had supported independence for East Timor, angering the Indonesian dictator Suharto, explained Rodrigues). Overnight, ‘Indo’—arguably the world’s premier surf destination, and previously forbidden fruit—became the hot surf travel option for surfers from the Portuguese mainland, pulling further attention away from this domestic island outpost.

The other side of the coastal defence coin was a programme of tunnel and road building that has radically transformed driving around and across Madeira. One of the more alluring-sounding spots described in Barbarian Days was a mystical wave on the north coast that Finnegan called “Madonna”. A silky lefthander in the lee of a huge cliff, it took hours to get to when the author visited two decades ago, but less than half-an-hour from our south coast base in 2023.

Finding it was still no easy feat though, and nor was getting in and out. We had to traverse a minefield of round, slippery boulders being washed by a difficult shorebreak. The powerful peak and ensuing wall broke relatively close to shore. Like many of Madeira’s spots it was undeniably intimidating on first appearance and tricky to reach. But during the course of three terrific sessions—never with more than a handful of local guys for company—we built our confidence and managed to snag some of the best waves any of us had surfed in years. Scrabbling uncertainly back to shore across the treacherous boulders was a fitting final reminder that in Madeira, if you’re willing to make the effort, the juice is very much worth the squeeze.

Photo: Matt Carr
Photo: iStock_Zed Jameson

Know How

Our trip

Matt Carr’s trip was supported, in part by Visit Madeira. For comprehensive information on where to stay and what to do, check out the website.

 

Getting there

Ryanair, EasyJet and British Airways all operate regular, direct flights to Madeira, from various UK destinations.

 

Guiding & Activities

More experienced surfers can book surf guiding with Ruben Afonso via Madeira Surf Center, which also has a wide range of boards to rent. For information on Madeira’s best hiking trails, and other outdoor activities, check out Madeira Ocean Trails. If you fancy a round of golf, there are three spectacular golf courses between Madeira and neighbouring Porto Santo.

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production