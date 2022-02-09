This Road Trip Will Make You Want To Go Surfing In The Scottish Highlands

As the pressure charts of the North Atlantic began to form an obvious red flag in the form of a “darker, concentrated blob of maroons and purples”, three surfers and a man with a camera decided it was actually an invitation to the far north of Scotland. A spur of the moment zoom call quickly turned into an excursion to the Highlands and, with it, a film documenting the trip.

The storm that was brewing last December not only provided an incredible backdrop for the road trip, but some promising conditions for surfable waves. So promising, in fact, that filmmaker Sam Breeze journeyed from the depths of Penzance to the tip of the Highlands in a seven-man motorhome, aptly nicknamed the Spaceship by the team.