Surfing

This Road Trip Will Make You Want To Go Surfing In The Scottish Highlands

Watch a spur-of-the-moment decision to surf the Scottish waves unfold like a dream

As the pressure charts of the North Atlantic began to form an obvious red flag in the form of a “darker, concentrated blob of maroons and purples”, three surfers and a man with a camera decided it was actually an invitation to the far north of Scotland. A spur of the moment zoom call quickly turned into an excursion to the Highlands and, with it, a film documenting the trip.

The storm that was brewing last December not only provided an incredible backdrop for the road trip, but some promising conditions for surfable waves. So promising, in fact, that filmmaker Sam Breeze journeyed from the depths of Penzance to the tip of the Highlands in a seven-man motorhome, aptly nicknamed the Spaceship by the team.

The film plays out like nothing short of a daydream; an accurate reflection of the days in the Highlands themselves. With just six hours of daylight, each day followed a similar routine amongst the unpredictability of the weather and waves. The team would “surf, eat, thaw out, surf again” as their clocks edged closer to three in the afternoon, when daylight would fade and temperatures would drop.

An Xcel team formed of Reubyn Ash, Patrick Langdon-Dark, Kieron embarked on the unpredictable journey, and, thankfully for us, acquired the filmmaking presence and abilities of Mr. Breeze. Sporting Xcel wetsuits and Colombia overwear, the crew was kitted out for anything that came their way as they made their own way further north.

Featuring a cameo from twice Scottish national surfing champion Mark Boyd, the quality of surfing seen in One Epic Scottish Roadtrip is nothing short of impressive, especially given the circumstances. With photography from Sam Breeze, Sam Howard, and Mike Guest, the trip was seriously well documented.

Time to strike a pose… (Credit: Samuel Howard)
“Surf, eat, thaw out, surf again” (Credit: Sam Breeze)
The conditions were just as you’d expect on a Scottish surfing trip (Credit: Sam Breeze)

