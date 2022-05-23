How Surfer Lucy Small Is Leading Demands For Equal Pay - Mpora

The Lucy Small Episode | ‘End Of The Land’ Documents Surfer’s Search For Equality

This inspiring new short film takes a look at the Australian surfer who's demanding change

The latest documentary short presented by Surfdome is a thoughtful look at Lucy Small, Australian longboard surfer and self-proclaimed “accidental activist” who’s spent the last year expanding on a call for gender equality in the New South Wales sports scene.

Produced, directed, shot, and edited by Dominic Sullivan, ‘The Lucy Small Episode’ of the End of the Land series documents Lucy’s strong personality, immense surfing ability, and inspiring mission to level the playing field. 

(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)

“We shouldn’t have to act like we should be grateful just to be there, because what we have to offer is just as good, the effort we put in is just as much, and the cost of life is just the same”

Last spring, Small took the top spot in a Sydney longboard surf competition, but after seeing that the prize money for her event was less than half that of the men’s reward, she used the elevated platform of her podium to call out the organisers. The internet did its thing, bouncing videos of Small’s dissent across social media and sending it into virality, and a year on the buzz of her moment of outrage is still ringing in the ears of those who were on the receiving end of it.

Small has continued to rep the message, making television news appearances, running an Instagram page (@equalpayforequalplay.nsw) dedicated to striving for equal pay for sports in NSW, and now appearing in the latest episode of End of the Land.

(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)

Her message is simple, clear, straight to the point: “Women and girls, particularly at the grassroots level, should be offered the same support, opportunities, and recognition as anyone else,” Small says at one point in the film, over clips of her making longboard surfing look far easier than it actually is.

As waves continue to push this accidental activist towards the shore, she walks along her board with the athleticism and confidence of someone who knows what they deserve and who isn’t afraid to go out and get it. She’s the right person for the role in every sense, channeling her energy and proactivity into a cause she believes in strongly. 

“The people who genuinely believe in equality and justice will like you for your message and not for your haircut,” Small declares in a moment of certainty in the film. It’s an energising message from someone leading the pursuit of balance and equality in the world of action sports.

You can check out the film in its entirety below. 

(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)
(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)
(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)
(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)

