“We shouldn’t have to act like we should be grateful just to be there, because what we have to offer is just as good, the effort we put in is just as much, and the cost of life is just the same”

Last spring, Small took the top spot in a Sydney longboard surf competition, but after seeing that the prize money for her event was less than half that of the men’s reward, she used the elevated platform of her podium to call out the organisers. The internet did its thing, bouncing videos of Small’s dissent across social media and sending it into virality, and a year on the buzz of her moment of outrage is still ringing in the ears of those who were on the receiving end of it.

Small has continued to rep the message, making television news appearances, running an Instagram page (@equalpayforequalplay.nsw) dedicated to striving for equal pay for sports in NSW, and now appearing in the latest episode of End of the Land.

(Credit: Dominic Sullivan)

Her message is simple, clear, straight to the point: “Women and girls, particularly at the grassroots level, should be offered the same support, opportunities, and recognition as anyone else,” Small says at one point in the film, over clips of her making longboard surfing look far easier than it actually is.

As waves continue to push this accidental activist towards the shore, she walks along her board with the athleticism and confidence of someone who knows what they deserve and who isn’t afraid to go out and get it. She’s the right person for the role in every sense, channeling her energy and proactivity into a cause she believes in strongly.