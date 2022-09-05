In the grand scheme of life, love and the universe, we’ve only been running our Shutter Life adventure photography competitions for a little while. Across this short space of time however (this is only our second ever edition of it), we’ve quickly come to realise that we should have started doing them ages ago. Why? Because, well, there’s just so much talent out there; talent that deserves to be elevated up onto a podium and have incredibly bright spotlights turned directly at it. Talent, get your sunnies on.

“I had to wrap my legs around a zipline and pull myself over to it in full ski gear which was a bit spicy”

This time round, just as you did last time, you took to our competition theme (‘adventures in winter’) with big fat scoops of adventure-flavoured relish. Bangers were served up, lots and lots of bangers, and the Shutter Life inbox became a treasure trove of what we’ll simply label here as ‘the good stuff’.

The Winner

Our winner was a camera-wielder by the name of Sam Box. Alongside his submissions, Sam told us he’s “a wedding photographer by trade but a winter sport photographer at heart.”

Here’s what Sam had to say about his winning entry:

“Near where I lived for the season in Val d’Isère, there was a forest with these platforms in the trees for a zipline course. Due to the limitations of the terrain, finding unusual perspectives to shoot skiers can be hard so these platforms were a gift. That being said, the platform I wanted to shoot from was too high so I had to wrap my legs around a zipline and pull myself over to it in full ski gear which was a bit spicy.”

Credit: Sam Box

The Runners-Up

Pictured: An expedition team member battles the elements at Akshayuk Pass, Baffin Island.

Photographer: Digby Rawlins

Credit: Digby Rawlins

Pictured: Freeride skier Léo Slemett gets a face full of Engelberg powder.

Photographer: Søren Rickards

Credit: Søren Rickards

Pictured: Ice climber Jérôme Blanc-Gras and his ropes move on up in Chamonix.

Photographer: Julia Roger-Veyer

Credit: Julia Roger-Veyer

This photography competition was put on in association with Haglöfs. The winner will receive £1,000, while the runners-up will each get £250. Their work will be displayed at our next pop-up gallery event in Shoreditch, on the 13th of October 2022 (as part of our Issue 3 launch celebrations).

You May Also Like

Gallery Night | How We Launched Issue Two Of Our Print Magazine

Giving It Your Best Shot | Swapping A Routine Life For The Ride Of A Lifetime

How To Photograph The Night Sky | Q&A With Astro Timelapse Photographer Alyn Wallace