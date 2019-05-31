Above Alaska | Bush Pilots of the Last Frontier - Mpora

Share

Travel

Above Alaska | Bush Pilots of the Last Frontier

Could one of America's most dangerous jobs also be one of the best jobs in the world?

Alaska covers a whopping 663,268 square miles – that’s larger than Texas, California and Montana combined. And when only 20% of that land mass is accessible by road, aviation is crucial.

But while the pretty lakes and pointy peaks might make four-wheeled travel across Alaska near impossible, they also make flying a very dangerous thing to undertake. Pilots of the single engined, single propeller ‘bush planes’ take on a huge amount of risk, with an average of 94 plane crashes per year. It’s a way of making a living that’s in fact ranked 4th in CNN’s  list of‘America’s 10 Most Dangerous Jobs’.

“I’ve said more prayers in the cockpit of an airplane than anywhere else.”

From the glacial pilots of Talkeetna, who specialise in flying throughout the Alaska Range, to the iconic float plane pilots who service Kodiak year round, the men and women who find themselves crossing this awesome terrain are inevitably some impressive characters, with a few memorable quotes to boot. So much so, the good folks Filson have gone and documented their badass lives in what could easily be one of the most visually stunning locations in the world – as you’ll see in the video.

“People come to Alaska because they don’t quite fit in anywhere else”

Give the short video a watch below, it might just make you want to quit your job, find the nearest flying school, get your wings and jump on a one-way ticket out to AK. Okay, maybe not that extreme, but I’m sure it’ll make you wish you were out there with the crazy yanks, rather than stuck doing your normal 9 to 5.

For those that don’t know, Filson are the ‘Original Alaska Outfitter’, set up in 1897 to specialise in goods to outfit the gold rush ‘stampeders’ travelling from Seattle to Alaska in pursuit of the American Dream. Filson manufactured Mackinaw Wool clothing, blankets and knit goods so that people could survive the perils found up in the north – in those years clothing wasn’t a matter of choice, but survival. What worked 120 years ago, still works to this day and Filson are still know for their honest, quality and durable clothing.

You May Also Like

RNLI, Sea Lifesavers | Adventure-gram

Terrors Of The Ocean | 8 Things To Be Scared Of When You’re Rowing Across The Atlantic

Share

Topics:

inspiration Videos

Related Articles

Surfing

The First Time I Went... | Surfing

Hovercrafts, tweeds and alternative train travel – surfing was all so different back in the 70s

The First Time I Went... | Surfing
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Walking On Water | Exploring The Isle Of Mull By Land And Sea

Discovering the true beauty of the Inner Hebrides with a little help from a sailing boat

Walking On Water | Exploring West Scotland's Remote Isle Of Mull By Land And Sea
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Final Ascent | How Climbing Legend Hamish MacInnes Fought To Regain His Identity

Documentary takes a look at the iconic mountaineer's ultimate challenge

Final Ascent | Film Explores Climbing Legend Hamish MacInnes' Fight To Regain His Identity
Surfing

Shutter Life | Roger 'Sharpy' Sharp's Life Behind The Lens

Getting the stories behind the photos from a man who's spent 25 years shooting surfers

Shutter Life | Surf Photographer Roger 'Sharpy' Sharp's Life Behind The Lens
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Cracked Out | Photographer Chris Burkard Discusses Offwidth Climbing

The adventure photographer reflects on one epic Yosemite journey

Photographer Chris Burkard And Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold Discuss Offwidth Climbing In New Black Diamond Film
Multi Sport

The Mpora Podcast | Episode Four With Michael Oblowitz

This month's pod features a chat with the director of new Nathan Fletcher documentary 'Heavy Water'

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 4
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production