Competition | Win 5 Nights In A 4-Star Hotel In Switzerland And More

Prizes don't get much grander than this offering from Swiss Tourism

You and a guest could be on your way to Interlaken for five nights (a room in a four-star hotel awaits the winners of this competition). As well as two skydive and outdoorsy experiences, a two-person Jungfrau travel pass for three days is included in the prize package for this very decent competition.

Switzerland’s famous Jungfrau travel pass grants visitors to the region access to transport routes amongst the Jungfrau regions. Nicknamed the ‘Top of Europe’, the Jungfrau transport system is the highest of its kind in Europe. Offering unforgettable window-seat views, each journey will be just as memorable as its destination.

Spending five nights on holiday in Switzerland’s mountains sure sounds difficult (not), so you’ll be glad to know this competition’s list of prizes also includes a skydiving experience for yourself and a guest. If you love adventure, love thrill-seeking, love staying in nice alpine hotels… look no further.

Enter here, and good luck!

