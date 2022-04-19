Ever wanted to enter a competition where there’s a chance of winning three nights in Interlaken, Switzerland, with a famous Jungfrau travel pass and Grimsel canyoning experience included? Well, that’s oddly specific but… guess what… you’re in luck.

Switzerland’s highest railway and travel system sits atop the Jungfrau summit in the Bernese Alps. Nicknamed the ‘Top of Europe’, a 3-day Jungfrau travel pass will grant you access to a number of must-see mountains via the famous Jungfrau train, cable cars, the Harder Kulm funicular and more; and it’s all included in this competition’s prize. Also included is a canyoning experience at Switzerland’s Grimsel canyon, so whether you’re a canyoner already or fancy something new, this competition’s probably for you.

With three nights accommodation in a private hostel room included, why not try your luck and enter here? Good luck!