Costa Brava | By Land, Sea & Air - Mpora

East of the resort town of Roses on the Cap de Creus, a peninsula on Catalunya’s Costa Brava, the tarmac runs out. If you carry on down the dirt track for another six kilometres, however, you end up in a little slice of paradise. Hidden deep within an isolated cove, there are a handful of buildings which constitute the “village”, and a single hotel situated right on the beach: The Hotel Cala Joncols. Arriving at the end of a long day’s travelling, I could hardly believe my luck.

I was here to try and get a different perspective on one of Spain’s most famous tourist regions, exploring the Costa Brava by land, sea, and air. This secluded gem would be my base for the first part of the trip.

“It’s like an island,” says Michael Gomez Fernandez, the third-generation manager of the Cala Joncols, as he showed me around. The bay is spectacular—a white sandy beach descends towards clear blue waters, flanked by craggy cliffs. But Micheal explained that the hotel’s remote location has practical implications too, and had helped them take radical steps towards making their operation more sustainable. “We try to disconnect ourselves from the local authorities,” he said. “We are not taking resources from the mains water supply, for example.