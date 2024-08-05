Zadar | Croatia’s Secret Adventure Hub - Mpora

Add Zadar to your bucket list - Croatia’s hidden city is the perfect springboard for adventures on land and sea.

It’s the eternal question for active types – would you rather go exploring in the mountains or by the sea? The locals of Zadar on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast needn’t bother answering – this vibrant and welcoming city has the best of both on its doorstep.

 

Lapped by the Adriatic Sea on its western side and framed by the Velebit mountains to the east, the Zadar region has been inhabited since the 9th century BC and saw the Romans troop in during the 2nd century. Now the city’s ancient heart is the old walled town, a charming warren of cobbled streets flanking a wide harbour. And while Dubrovnik may have Game of Thrones and Split may be Croatia’s capital of cuisine, Zadar has adventure – whether you fancy hiking, climbing, kayaking or sea swimming – on tap.

 

The mountains are up first – the jagged Velebit massif sits temptingly close to the city, with Zadar’s famed sunsets turning their grey limestone peaks a soft pink every evening. Paklenika National Park, an hour’s drive east of Zadar, a UNESCO world biosphere reserve that doubles up as a playground for climbers and hikers. Velebit means ‘huge’ or ‘magnificent’ in Croatian, and it looks irresistibly untamed on the map – a 145-kilometre-long mountain range criss-crossed by trekking routes and dotted with remote refuges. The national park is watched over by Anika Kuk, Zadar’s version of El Capitan, which draws crowds of climbers each year to its notorious north face. Even in the summer, they’re rewarded for their efforts by the cooling Bura, a cleansing wind which can be so strong it’s been known to blow climber’s helmets off.

Photo: DMTwo

Rock conquered – it’s time to embrace Zadar’s wild water. The Zrmanja River winds through the region and is home to both eyewateringly steep rapids and gentle wide sections of water to float down – grab a raft and a guide from the Riva Rafting adventure centre to take the plunge over the edge of the Ogarov Buk waterfall. After the white-knuckle bit, the wet’n’wild ride turns into a beautiful calm cruise along a gorgeous river edged with reeds and wild fig trees, with tall rocky gorge walls rising above.

 

The sea is part of daily life in Zadar. All along the city edge are rocky swim spots with ladders and diving platforms where you can join the locals to cool off, and ferries leave from the harbour headed for the Zadarian archipelago off the city’s coast. One such island gem is Dugi Otok, which simply means Long Island, an hour’s chugging ferry ride from Zadar. Here, life moves at a slower pace. When you’ve hopped off the boat in the pretty main port of Sali, it’s easy to explore on foot on forested hiking trails and sunny clifftop walks. The island rises steeply out of the Adriatic with dramatic tall cliffs you can hike above or kayak below, and in the island’s centre, rock-strewn fields of grapes and olives lead to the shores of the deep green Mir Salt Lake.

 

May the north winds blow you in the direction of Zadar. This wild corner of Croatia seems to have it all – epic mountains, ocean swims, untouched islands, and a perfect city centre where you can toast your day’s adventures as the sun sets.

Photo: DMTwo
Photo: DMTwo

FIVE MORE ADVENTURES IN AND AROUND ZADAR

 

Sea Kayaking to Dugi Otok: Grab a paddle and take a guided kayaking tour to Dugi Otok island, exploring its secluded beaches and the underwater tunnel in Golubinka Cave.

Cycling in wine country: Pedal your way through the scenic Ravni Kotari region, passing through olive groves and sleepy villages with plenty of stops at local wineries for tastings.

Hiking to the Zrmanja Canyon: Rugged trails criss-cross Zrmanja Canyon, where you can marvel at dramatic karst landscapes and then take a refreshing dip in the emerald river.

Sailing to the Kornati Islands: Set sail on a day trip to the Kornati Islands National Park, exploring this archipelago of 89 islands and reefs, perfect for snorkeling and swimming.

Diving in Nature Park Telašćica: Zadar’s perfectly clear waters are a paradise for divers, and at Nature Park Telašćica, shipwrecks, caves and a rainbow of marine life await.

 

Photo: DMTwo
