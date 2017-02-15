Alpkit Announce Two New Sonder Bikes - Mpora

Alpkit’s very own bike brand, Sonder has been busy carving a neat, vaguely bike packing-shaped niche for itself in the cycling world and we thought you might just like a look at two newly announced models that are both available to pre-order right now.

The first is a carbon fibre-framed version of the Sonder Transmitter trail bike, which is designed to take oversized 2.8″ or 3.0″ 650b tyres and we think it looks amazing, but we also know that it rides very, very nicely too…

This is the new carbon fibre version of the Transmitter in green – looks ace!

We liked the original Transmitter so much that we actually bought one and have been using it as an all-round trail bike for the last six months or so. The big 2.8″ tyres mean it rolls over small to medium stuff that takes the flow out of conventional tyres and a long wheelbase and super stable steering means it stays composed even when the rider starts to flap.

A couple of months back, we hooked up with the Alpkit guys for a look at their new range, but also scammed a ride on the prototype Transmitter Carbon. In a nutshell, it’s an absolute stater of a bike, like the original, but ‘more’.

The lines are instantly familiar with the same flat-bladed top-tube for better compliance and those distinctive fat 650b+ tyres. The frame is designed to take an internally-routed dropper post too.

It weighs significantly less, so it feels snappier and quicker, is slightly more stretched out for even better stability and has the same, super confident, stable steering as the original alloy bike. It climbs fast and goes down again even quicker.

We reckon it’ll make an amazing all-round trail bike for hills, mountains and man-made stuff alike. Prices start at £699 for the frame only – add bits you like – or £1499 for the full bike.

More Transmitter Carbon stuff at www.alpkit.com/sonder/sonder-transmitter-carbon