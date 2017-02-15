Alpkit Announce Two New Sonder Bikes - Mpora

Alpkit Announce Two New Sonder Bikes

New from Alpkit's Sonder bike brand are a carbon version of the Transmitter trail bike and an all-new bike-packing weapon, the Frontier.

Alpkit’s very own bike brand, Sonder has been busy carving a neat, vaguely bike packing-shaped niche for itself in the cycling world and we thought you might just like a look at two newly announced models that are both available to pre-order right now.

The first is a carbon fibre-framed version of the Sonder Transmitter trail bike, which is designed to take oversized 2.8″ or 3.0″ 650b tyres and we think it looks amazing, but we also know that it rides very, very nicely too…

Sonder Transmitter Carbon in green studio
This is the new carbon fibre version of the Transmitter in green – looks ace!

We liked the original Transmitter so much that we actually bought one and have been using it as an all-round trail bike for the last six months or so. The big 2.8″ tyres mean it rolls over small to medium stuff that takes the flow out of conventional tyres and a long wheelbase and super stable steering means it stays composed even when the rider starts to flap.

A couple of months back, we hooked up with the Alpkit guys for a look at their new range, but also scammed a ride on the prototype Transmitter Carbon. In a nutshell, it’s an absolute stater of a bike, like the original, but ‘more’.

The lines are instantly familiar with the same flat-bladed top-tube for better compliance and those distinctive fat 650b+ tyres. The frame is designed to take an internally-routed dropper post too.

It weighs significantly less, so it feels snappier and quicker, is slightly more stretched out for even better stability and has the same, super confident, stable steering as the original alloy bike. It climbs fast and goes down again even quicker.

We reckon it’ll make an amazing all-round trail bike for hills, mountains and man-made stuff alike. Prices start at £699 for the frame only – add bits you like – or £1499 for the full bike.

More Transmitter Carbon stuff at www.alpkit.com/sonder/sonder-transmitter-carbon

The new Frontier is designed for bike packing and can be run rigid or with a short travel suspension fork

The All New Sonder Frontier

‘The Frontier is the bike everyone expected us to make…’ says Alpkit’s Dan Thompson. It’s a frame designed for bike packing use that can take either 29″ wheels or the modish 650b+ size used on the Transmitter.

The frame’s made from 60161 aluminium for stiffness and the geometry is described as ‘relaxed’, because that’s what you want when you’re loaded with camping kit and the spirit of adventure.

It’s designed to be super versatile, so you can either run it fully rigid or, if you want a little more comfort, slot in a set of 100mm travel suspension forks for a little more comfort. Full rack mounts at the rear help you load it up and there are multiple bosses on the forks.

Sonder Frontier in red - studio shot
This is the Frontier in rigid mode with, we think, big, fat 650b+ tyres for some added comfort and traction

Or you could just rely on Alpkit’s own soft bike luggage collection which, after all, started the whole thing going in the first place.

Looks great in a versatile, no-nonsense sort of way and you can ride it without any luggage too if you prefer. Prices start at just £239 for the frame alone with full-builds at a Bike To Work scheme-friendly £879 to £999 depending on spec. All Sonder build’s use own-brand Low Mud wheels and components.

More Information

See www.alpkit.com/sonder/sonder-frontier

 

