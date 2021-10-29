What are the best ski boots? That’s a question that can divide opinion faster than a Piers Morgan tweet. To be quite honest, the best pair of ski boots depends entirely on each skier’s ski style and body shape. What might work for a park rat who spends all their time on the rails will be entirely different for a freeride skier who’s at home straight-lining couloirs.

“Head to your local brick-and-mortar ski shop and get your feet stuck into a wide range of ski boots”

Ski boots are also pretty unique in that they’re entirely dependent on the fit, which varies massively between brands and models within each brand. So regardless of what kind of ski boot you’re looking for, finding the best fit is essential to finding the best ski boot for you.

For that reason, it’s essential for me to rehash the age-old adage that you should head to your local brick-and-mortar ski shop, and get your feet stuck into a wide range of ski boots to see what fits your unique foot shape, before you go and drop your hard-earned cash on a pair.

Serious ski boot testing in Damüls, Austria. Photo: Syo van Vliet

On top of getting your feet in a range of ski boots, your local shop staff will be able to look at your feet, listen to your ski ambitions and recommend a range of boots they think will work for you. Ski shop staff measure, prod at, and generally evaluate, a huge amount of feet everyday, so it’s always a good shout to lean on their experience if you’re starting from scratch.

“Everything from stiff-as-concrete race boots, to lightweight freestyle kicks”

Putting foot shapes aside, we’ve selected the best ski boots for 2021 – 2022. The list contains touring-specific ski mountaineering boots, freestyle boots, piste boots and boots that do a bit of everything – all of which come with a wide range of shapes and sizes. Everything from stiff-as-concrete race boots, to lightweight freestyle kicks have been covered to ensure you’re in the best place to pick the best ski boots for you.

Best Ski Boots 2021 – 2022