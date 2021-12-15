Ski bindings are the essential link between yourself and your skis. Safety, retention and durability are their key attributes; with ski bindings needing to balance the fine line between a safe release and a ligament-tearing tumble. Because of the functional if slightly unexciting nature of their job, ski bindings are perhaps the least sexy bit of ski kit that you’re going to be buying to dial in that dream ski setup. This is something that can lead to them being bought quickly, without much thought. And this, in turn, can result in a bad binding pairing.

“Finding the correct ski binding … is essential to saving your knees during a twisting fall”

Finding the best ski binding, based on your weight, height and ski style, is essential to saving your knees during a twisting fall. A correctly set up ski binding will be able to release when required, yet still keep your ski boots attached to your skis while you’re cranking fast and powerful turns on the piste.

Ski bindings also need to remain durable and reliable so they can be trusted whether you’re deep in the backcountry, or thrashing your skis on and off chairlifts.

Whether you’re looking to grab yourself your first pair of ski bindings to be drilled onto your fresh freestyle skis, or you’re after a complex all-metal tank that’ll see you right through big airs and powerful carves, then you’ve clicked into the right article. We’ve spent hours upon hours out in the mountains testing and reviewing our top pick of the best ski bindings for 2022. Here goes.

Best Ski Bindings 2022