K2 Disruption 82 Ti
Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184
Sidecut (mm): 125 /82 / 111
Radius: 18.4 metres
Price: £725
Packing a traditional mount location, minimal rocker and tapering, and a sheet of titanal, the Disruption comes with a bucket load of energy and edge hold. While this classic design could create a demanding ride for some, these skis are begging to be driven at high speeds by advanced to expert skiers.
This ski thrives within the resort boundaries, where the stiff flex and direct power transfer is most suited to advanced – expert skiers. Being an 82 waist, there’s nothing to say you can’t take these off the side of the piste – the titanium build and low rocker will love blasting through chopped up snow. That being said, it’s the piste these skis were designed for and it’s there that they absolutely kill it.
Selected for the 20/21 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full K2 Disruption 82 Ti Review here
Scott Slight 93
Lengths (cm): 170, 175, 180 & 185
Sidecut (mm): 136 / 93 / 124 (175 cm)
Radius: 16m (175 cm)
Price: £550 / €630 / $800
The Slight 93 features a very short early rise in the tips, with an almost flat tail. Similar to the shaping of the ski, this rocker profile has been used to maximise on snow contact for hard snow conditions. The rocker profile is what Scott calls their ‘Pro-Tip Rocker’.
Scott shaped an elliptical radius to the sidecut to offer a variety of turns on offer, depending on the speed you’re skiing. This is possible as a longer radius stretches from the tips to tails, while a shorter radius sits underfoot. This means that when you’re travelling at higher speeds, and flexing the skis, you engage the longer turn radius, while when you’re skiing at slower speeds, and lightly flexing the skis, you’re going to initiate the shorter turn radius.
Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Scott Slight 93 Review here
