Carving skis thrive within the boundaries of piste markers. Their narrow waist widths, lively flex patterns and flat tails create a ski that begs to be laid onto high edge angle turns. But not all carving skis are built the same. Thanks to their range of turn radii and flex ratings, there really is a carving ski for all types of ability levels and styles.

This piste-focused design means that carving skis are, quite obviously, designed to rip around pistes from edge-to-edge. But that’s not to say that, in the right hands, carving skis can’t take on a bit of sidecountry, especially in the right conditions. This is largely thanks to the recent introduction of rocker to carving skis, which helps to keep the tips up in fresh snow.

Finding the best carving ski for you is a relatively straightforward task, but there can sometimes be a wide range of products in this category. So, to give you somewhere to start, our selection features waist widths of 75-96 mm, all featuring a good amount of camber underfoot, with a range of flex ratings to cover all types of ability levels. Here’s our selection of the best carving skis this year.

Best Carving Skis For 2022