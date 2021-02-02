The single ski quiver, the quiver killer ski and the one-ski-that-rules-them-all. All-mountain skis are frequently bigged-up by ski brands as the only ski you’ll ever need in your life. And, to be fair, while we’re always pretty dubious of these claims, they’re the closest thing you’re going to find to the holy grail of the single ski quiver.

Sporting a goldilocks blend of a not too narrow, yet not too wide waist width, with a combination of rocker and camber for the length of the ski, all-mountain skis are the versatile workhorse of your quiver. Not sure if the weather’s going to play ball on your ski trip? Or maybe you’re planning to ski a wide range of terrain that touring or powder specific skis just can’t hack? Well this is where the humble all-mountain skis come into play.

Piste, powder, chop. All-mountain skis can take on the lot. Photo: Ryan Van Kesteren

Depending on the resort (or continent) skied, one person’s ideal all-mountain ski might be another’s skinny resort-specific ski. This is why the all-mountain ski category has the biggest variability in terms of waist widths (ranging from 80 – 105 mm), rocker profiles and flex ratings. This is all before we’ve even touched on the infinite combinations of constructional techniques which play a huge part in how the ski will suit your ski style.

Sounds like a lot to consider? Fear not, we’re here to help. In this week’s episode of Piste Off TV, we cut through the marketing chatter and break down the differences in shaping styles. On top of that, we break up the all-mountain ski into four specific subcategories – piste, freestyle, touring and freeride – to help find your one true lo… erm, we mean all-mountain ski. Enjoy the episode and stay safe. Peace.

