How far would you ride your bike for a bowl of soup? Would you ride your bike to the end of the road, to the next town over, or even to the town beyond the next town over? What about 2,500km across three countries, in the space of just ten days? Would you ride that far for soup? Because I don’t, in all honesty, think you’d ride that far for soup.

Step forward, Alvaro; who with the tasty soup of his family home back in Cadiz on his mind, and a deep burning desire to raise money and awareness for The Tribe Freedom Foundation and MS Society causes in his belly, started out from Croydon and rode across mountains and international borders as part of the ‘Cycling 4 Soup’ project.

The film makes it debut screening at an event on the 13th of March 2020 in Kingston-Upon-Thames (find out more about that event on the Cycling 4 Soup website). We’ve been lucky enough to see the film already and can confirm, here and now, that it’s a good one.

Watch the trailer below to get you in the mood and maybe, just maybe, pick yourself up some soup and a packet of bread rolls on the way home. Bon appetit.