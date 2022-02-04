Fukushima prefecture in Japan is home to some of the most unique and interesting landscapes, foods, and, of course, cycle routes. Fancy a 53km seafront cycle on the east coast of Japan? Or a 77km hill climb to the heavens? Even a 30km lap of a volcanic lake? Fukushima has it all and more. Whichever route you choose, you’re in for a series of treats when cycling here. Roll past the sea, mountains and lakes as you take in the incredible scenery of Iwaki, Jododaira and Urabandai.

After some breathtaking days of cycling, your evenings will be just as rewarding as the routes you’ll find yourself on. You’ll have opportunities to relax your tired muscles at one of the many hot spring resorts, taste the authentic local cuisine, and absorb the local history throughout Fukushima. Here are three of the most interesting cycle routes Fukushima has to offer.

Iwaki Seven Beaches Sea Road

Pictured: Cycling along the east coast of Japan, in Fukushima (Credit: Fukushima Travel)

Location: Iwaki, Fukushima

Difficulty: Beginner-Intermediate

Starting at the northern point of Hisanohama, the Iwaki Seven Beaches Sea Road (or Nanahama Kaido) is a 53-kilometre cycling road that stretches along the Eastern coast of Japan (along the pacific-facing coastline of the Fukushima prefecture). The route is based around a well-maintained and flat cycle path. If you’re scheduling a rest break, be sure to look out for the red Torii Gate rising out of the sea on Benten-jima Island.

Iwaki Lalamew, a waterfront shopping complex, can be found further south after just over an hour’s cycle. Complete with seafood restaurants, a fish market, and shops to buy souvenirs from, it’s proven to be a handy stop on your route. Here you can find interesting local cuisine being cooked such as Hamayaki: simply defined as food cooked at a fire pit. Nearby, you’ll find Aquamarine Fukushima; the Marine Science Museum of Fukushima Prefecture, which is one of the largest interactive learning facilities in the Tohoku region. If you’re in the area for a longer stay, be sure to pay it a visit.