Words by Massimo Finocchiaro | Photos by Giordano Cioli & Massimo Finocchiaro

The Italian region of Tuscany has long enjoyed a reputation as something of a cycling Mecca. Its rolling hills, vineyards, olive-groves and pretty pastures make for excellent road biking terrain, and when you add in a little bit of great architecture, history, art, and of course food and wine, it’s no surprise that this region attracts thousands of cyclists of all types – from casual tourists to hardcore mountain bikers – every year.

But if it was excellent before, the investments that one Tuscan town has recently put into cycling infrastructure have made this area even better suited to people looking to go on bike holidays. Casole d’Elsa, a town surrounded by incredible Tuscan landscapes, strategically positioned between Siena, San Gimignano, Volterra and San Galgano, has put in place a whole series of measures to turn itself into something unique – a “Bike Hub”.

The Bike Hub project is designed to cater to all kinds of cyclists, and brings together local bike shops, guides and bike-friendly hotels offering information and itineraries for visitors. As well as looking like something from a Renaissance landscape painting, the terrain around Casole d’Esla offers a variety of paths with different kinds of difficulty levels that can satisfy expert road cyclists, mountain bikers, families with kids or amateur enthusiasts.