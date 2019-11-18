Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 | The Funniest Animal Photographs of the Year - Mpora

Photography

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 | The Funniest Animal Photographs of the Year

If these hilarious shots don't bring even a hint of a smile to your face, you're officially dead inside

If you’re feeling a bit down about the state of the world right now and need a pick me up, have a look at the winners of 2019’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. They’ll make you smile, they’ll make you chuckle, they’ll make you say, out loud in the middle of your place of work, “Animals really do do the funniest things” (and then you’ll laugh about “do do” because you’re just a big kid really; a big kid with a full-time job, and a mortgage to pay for).

We’ve pulled out some of our favourites from this year’s gallery of champions, and stuck them up for your viewing pleasure below. If you want to see the entire collection of winning shots, picked out of 4,000 entries by the judges, then follow the link at the bottom of this article.

Overall Winner

Pictured: ‘Grab life by the…’ || Credit: Sarah Skinner / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019

Some of the Other Winners

Pictured: ‘Chest Bump’ || Credit: Tom Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
Pictured: ‘Warning! Territory Marking, follow at your own risk’ || Credit: Tilakraj Nagaraj / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
Pictured: ‘Who would like a peanut?’ || Credit: Corey Seeman
Pictured: ‘Laid Back’ || Credit: Tom Mangelsen
Pictured: ‘Oh My!’ || Credit: Harry Walker

To check out the rest of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners, head here.

