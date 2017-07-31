So, Questions

What did you rescue the boa constrictor from?

Boa constrictors are generally between 6.5 and 9.8 feet long and can weigh more than 100 lbs (45 kilograms). They’re massive. So big. They’re bigger than literally everyone I know. Except maybe one guy. I don’t know exactly how big he is, but he’s really big. Not quite 9.8ft though.

ANYWAY. He’d still probably know fine well not to fuck with a boa constrictor.

Photo: Getty

The boa constrictor in question was a small boa constrictor, at five and a half foot long, but five and a half foot long is still pretty damn big. And it’s safe to say that boa constrictors have a bit of a bad reputation – what with them killing their prey by squeezing them to death, a form of death which is not high on my list of ‘best ways to get killed by a snake’.

Anyway, I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t know much about the geography of and/or natural in Ohio, but I’m fairly sure that boa constrictors aren’t locals around there.

So when the woman on the phone says she “rescued” the snakes, what did she rescue them from? A shop? A family home? Or were they just wandering along the road and she thought “I’ll have me some of them”. If so, she maybe saved them from getting hit by a car, but then why didn’t she call them in?

And also, isn’t it slightly odd that two gallivanting boa constrictors would just happen to cross the road in front of a woman who, let’s not forget, HAS ANOTHER 11 SNAKES BACK HOME. Quite the coincidence, really.

This is a question that leads to another question. A two-fold question, if you will. Actually a two-and-a-half-fold question:

Pt.1: Did you really only have ‘rescue’ the boa constrictors the day before one got stuck to your face?

Pt.1.5: Or had you had them for ages, and were planning to keep them forever and always? This seems likely.

Pt.2: AND WHY DO YOU HAVE 11 SNAKES IN YOUR HOUSE IN THE FIRST PLACE?

We couldn’t quite make out what species you say the other snakes are in the 911 call, but they’re not boa constrictors. Where do you keep all these snakes? Are they legal? Why do you love snake so much? Are you a scientist? Are you in slytherin? Are you the bad guy from a monster-of-the-week style Smallville episode? Are you just a bit lonely? Do you have dinner with the snakes? Do you watch Pointless with the snakes? Do they have Pointless in Ohio? I hope they do. It’s a great show.