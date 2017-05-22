By now you’ll likely have seen the video of the sea lion at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada dragging a young girl into the water and cueing wide-spread panic among the surrounding tourists.

If you haven’t, it’s pretty much what it says on the tin.

Some tourists are filming a sea lion and commenting on how large it is – which is maybe why it got angry – and then the sea lion, who is being fed by a young girl on the edge of the water, decides to yank that girl full force into the water.

“He’s so cute,” one tourist remarks before it happens. Not any more.

Once the girl has been yanked in there’s a whole lot of screaming and then a man – her father? – immediately jumps in after and brings her back out. Ultimately all that’s lost from the incident is a pair of sunglasses and a young girl’s trust in the animal kingdom.