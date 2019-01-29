BMX In Dubai | Kriss Kyle Rides Out Of A Helicopter In New Red Bull Edit - Mpora

Share

BMX

BMX In Dubai | Kriss Kyle Rides Out Of A Helicopter In New Red Bull Edit

We love anything that involves jumping out of a helicopter at height

Now I’m no BMX expert, but Scottish rider Kriss Kyle has just made me want to run across to the nearest bike shop in town, fetch myself a BMX and get working on my wheelie skills after watching this five minute Red Bull belter full of hopping, spinning and general flowing around downtown Dubai.

The video begins with an epic panorama of the Dubai skyline, with Kriss and his crew looking like they’re about to reenact that Apocalypse Now scene as he casually sits on the back of the helicopter, bike on lap, firing a stern look over the horizon.

The serene mood is soon interrupted as Kriss decides to drop down onto the a ramp leading to a helipad of a five star hotel built out on an artificial island – I’m not making all this up, I swear. The hotel turns out to be the Burj Al Arab, the fifth highest hotel in the world.

“Kriss and his crew looking like they’re about to reenact that Apocalypse Now scene”

I still can’t quite comprehend the challenge faced from dropping out of a helicopter onto a mini ramp on top of a helipad that is perched 210m in the air. Probably easier to hit a bullseye on a darts board from said height, let alone trying to ride out down the narrow gangway joining the ‘pad to the hotel.

A similar feat was taken on by legendary skier Sam Anthamatten, who decided he’d like to drop (skis attached) from a helicopter, directly onto his chosen descent – ballsy guys!

Anyway, it’s impressive. That’s not all to see in this film though as Kriss finds his way down from the helipad to wind his way through Dubai, sampling some of the finest BMX spots in the city. From a closed water park complete with slides and plastic crocodiles to Old Town Island, showing off the diversity of what I initially perceived as a place only reserved for supercar owners and Sheikhs.

 

You May Also Like

What’s It Like To Live In Britain’s Biggest Indoor Skate Park? We Ask BMX Superstar Kriss Kyle…

Kriss Kyle Returns With Wallriders: A Wall-Riding Epic From Edinburgh to Lyon With Alex Donnachie and Red Bull

Share

Topics:

Action Sports awe BMX inspiration video

Related Articles

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Lost City | Meet The Colombian Tribes Using Tourism To Buy Back Their Land

We went on the five day Ciudad Perdida trek that's helping the "guardians of the heart of the world" to reclaim their ancestral home

Lost City | The Indigenous Tribes in Colombia Using Tourism to Buy Back Their Land
Snowboarding

Watch | Patagonia Release Their Tree Skiing Masterpiece 'Treeline'

Ever considered the relationship we have with nature? Let Patagonia take you on a journey through it with 'Treeline'

Patagonia Release Their Tree Skiing Masterpiece 'Treeline'| Watch
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

When the world ends, let these pretty good Instagram videos be Earth's legacy

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Essential Guide | How To Conquer The Three Peaks Challenge

Have you got what it takes to climb the highest point in Wales, Scotland, and England in just one day?

Tackling The Three Peaks Challenge In 24 Hours | Everything You Need To Know
Style

Best Beanies | Top 10

Keep your head warm in winter with this fine, fine, selection of beanie hats

Beanies | Top 10
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Take a break from watching the UK's endgame, and enjoy these entertaining Instagram videos

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production