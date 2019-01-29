Now I’m no BMX expert, but Scottish rider Kriss Kyle has just made me want to run across to the nearest bike shop in town, fetch myself a BMX and get working on my wheelie skills after watching this five minute Red Bull belter full of hopping, spinning and general flowing around downtown Dubai.

The video begins with an epic panorama of the Dubai skyline, with Kriss and his crew looking like they’re about to reenact that Apocalypse Now scene as he casually sits on the back of the helicopter, bike on lap, firing a stern look over the horizon.

The serene mood is soon interrupted as Kriss decides to drop down onto the a ramp leading to a helipad of a five star hotel built out on an artificial island – I’m not making all this up, I swear. The hotel turns out to be the Burj Al Arab, the fifth highest hotel in the world.

“Kriss and his crew looking like they’re about to reenact that Apocalypse Now scene”

I still can’t quite comprehend the challenge faced from dropping out of a helicopter onto a mini ramp on top of a helipad that is perched 210m in the air. Probably easier to hit a bullseye on a darts board from said height, let alone trying to ride out down the narrow gangway joining the ‘pad to the hotel.

A similar feat was taken on by legendary skier Sam Anthamatten, who decided he’d like to drop (skis attached) from a helicopter, directly onto his chosen descent – ballsy guys!

Anyway, it’s impressive. That’s not all to see in this film though as Kriss finds his way down from the helipad to wind his way through Dubai, sampling some of the finest BMX spots in the city. From a closed water park complete with slides and plastic crocodiles to Old Town Island, showing off the diversity of what I initially perceived as a place only reserved for supercar owners and Sheikhs.

