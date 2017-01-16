BMX Star Sebastian Keep Nails Wild Wallride From Bypass in New "Walls" Video - Mpora

Share

BMX

BMX Star Sebastian Keep Nails Wild Wallride From Bypass in New “Walls” Video

...from a freakin' bypass

http-%2f%2fcoresites-cdn-factorymedia-com%2fdirt_new%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2017%2f01%2fp-20170113-00405_news

BMX star Sebastian Keep has sent the cycling world into meltdown after flying off a bypass more than 20ft from the ground… to stick a wallride on the building opposite.

This won’t be the first time many of you have heard of this wallride. Ride UK immortalised an image of Bas from the stunt on the cover of their final print edition last year, but this is the first footage to actually emerge from the incident.

198_cover-1020x1335

And it comes in a video jam-packed with other wallrides too – ranging from pretty damn cool to absolutely freakin’ ridiculous.

Most BMX riders will be accustomed to turning street furniture into spots in their head while they cruise around a city of course. It’s not uncommon to rate completely random industrial instalments in terms of their potential for a riding session.

What is unusual though, is to not only dream up something as crazy as the Bas Keep stunt below, but then to go out and actually follow through on it.

 

 

It doesn’t look an awful lot like Bas and his crew were welcome in, well, the majority of the places they turned up, either.

The guys build the ramps, stick on some high-vis gear and bring along some cones – there are few things you can’t do with some high-vis gear and some cones – and before you know it they’ve got the shots and they’re moving on.

p-20170113-00409_news

It’s been a while in the making too. Speaking to Red Bull.com, Bas said: “I started it in November 2014, I think. The goal was to get 20 clips of jumping off bridges and buildings and stuff, but when we started the project we soon realised that it’s really hard to find a spot – we spent hours and hours on Google Earth looking for bridge spots and buildings that I could ride down.

“There are a lot of variables that go into making sure that each spot is built right. You have to be able to ride into it and ride out of it, and there’s a lot of time spent visiting all these spots. You might find a spot in Scotland, then you’d drive up there and then you find out that you can’t ride it.”

p-20170113-00407_news

We’ve certainly been waiting a long time for this edit to drop. But it was worth the wait.

This is one of the most hypnotic BMX videos – or cycling videos in general for that matter – that we’ve seen in some time…

Share

Topics:

Action Sports anticipation awe

Related Articles

kyle-evans-olympic-bmxer-team-gb-maxxis-the-211-1
BMX

The 211 | Team GB BMXer Kyle Evans Talks Racing, Riding and Rio 2016

Having represented his country at the Rio Olympics, Wigan's finest talks about what's next

Kyle Evans in 'The 211', A Maxxis Film | The Team GB BMX Ripper Talks Racing, Riding and Rio 2016
BMX

Dead Loops and Dark Castles | A Journey Through Western Ukraine on a BMX

Vasya Lukyanenko heads through his homeland finding spots like none other...

Dead Loops and Dark Castles: A Journey Through Western Ukraine on a BMX
raditudes woodward west 3
BMX

Tricks Don't Come Easy | Watch Kriss Kyle, Drew Bezanson and More Get Wild at Woodward West

“You could literally ride that thing for days and days and not hit every ramp there...”

Tricks Don't Come Easy | Watch Kriss Kyle, Drew Bezanson and More Get Wild at Woodward West
Viral BMX Sensation Billy Perry at Centre of Police Investigation After Breaking In To Ride Waterpark
BMX

Breaking the Internet | Video of BMXers Breaking into Waterpark Passes Six Million Views

Breaking the internet... Breaking the law?

Video of BMXers Breaking into Waterpark Passes Six Million Views… And Police Are Now Investigating
BMX

From BMX to Brain Injury | How One Punch Changed a Rider's Life Forever

This is the story of Jamie McKechnie, an upcoming BMX rider from South-East London

From BMX to Brain Injury: How One Punch Changed a Rider's Life Forever
BMX

10 Jobs in BMX For Anyone Who is Too Shit To Turn Pro

You don't have to be good at riding your bike to make a living from BMX...

10 Jobs in BMX For Anyone Who is Too Shit To Turn Pro
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production