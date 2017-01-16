It doesn’t look an awful lot like Bas and his crew were welcome in, well, the majority of the places they turned up, either.

The guys build the ramps, stick on some high-vis gear and bring along some cones – there are few things you can’t do with some high-vis gear and some cones – and before you know it they’ve got the shots and they’re moving on.

It’s been a while in the making too. Speaking to Red Bull.com, Bas said: “I started it in November 2014, I think. The goal was to get 20 clips of jumping off bridges and buildings and stuff, but when we started the project we soon realised that it’s really hard to find a spot – we spent hours and hours on Google Earth looking for bridge spots and buildings that I could ride down.

“There are a lot of variables that go into making sure that each spot is built right. You have to be able to ride into it and ride out of it, and there’s a lot of time spent visiting all these spots. You might find a spot in Scotland, then you’d drive up there and then you find out that you can’t ride it.”

We’ve certainly been waiting a long time for this edit to drop. But it was worth the wait.

This is one of the most hypnotic BMX videos – or cycling videos in general for that matter – that we’ve seen in some time…