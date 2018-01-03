Caroline then followed this up with the post below, writing:

“DAY 4. Getting the lung drainage cord out today was the best feeling! Had about 2 litres drained out since my accident….. Been getting read all your amazing messages of support. Thank you!!!! Xxx”

Photo: Caroline Buchanan / Instagram – cbuchanan68

We’re big fans of Caroline’s seemingly effortless racing style and dedication to cycling here at Mpora, and we can’t send enough healing vibes her way.

Thankfully, it is being reported that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Caroline has been on a mainstay on the cycling scene for quite some time now. Her three BMX world championships have come in 2012, 2013 and 2016, and are made all the more impressive by the five mountain bike world championship titles she also holds, which came in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

2016 was a great year for Buchanan as she raced to silver in the BMX World Champs and went fastest in the BMX World Champs time trial, as well as claiming the win in the MTB 4X World Championships.

In 2017 Buchanan again took the silver in the BMX World Championships, was the overall winner in the Crankworx world series pumptrack challenge (we saw her ride in Innsbruck and she was fast!) and again won the 2017 Mountain Bike World Champs in 4X.

Here’s hoping her recovery goes well and we see Caroline out the hospital as soon as possible.