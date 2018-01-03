Multiple-time mountain bike World Champion and Australian Olympic BMX racer Caroline Buchanan is beginning 2018 in intensive care after a car crash left her with a broken sternum, broken nose and collapsed lungs.
The cycling legend, who has a total of eight world championship titles across BMX, mountain biking and mountain biking 4X, posted some shocking images to her Instagram to update her fans on her situation, writing:
“I wouldn’t say 2017 ended quite as planned. It’s been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll. I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction. Injuries are… Broken sternum, broken nose, collapsed lungs. I’ll will keep you guys up to date as we go. Happy New Year! Off season just got a little more tough!”
Share