The Engine Inside: Official Trailer - Mpora

The Engine Inside: Official Trailer

Riding towards a better future, a new documentary sheds light on the overlooked potential of the Bicycle.

It is an instrument of fun and exploration, a tool for fitness and self expression, a sustainable form transport for humans and cargo. Ubiquitous, the humble bicycle is many things to many different people, but has its potential been fully realised?

A new documentary tells the stories of six everyday people from all over the globe, who reveal the unique power of the bicycle to change lives and build a better world.

Through each character’s story, the film uncovers the often-overlooked potential of this 200-year-old machine, exploring its impact on a wide-range of global issues such as physical and mental health, socio-economic inequality and climate change. By shining a light on people who have embraced cycling as a way to overcome daunting personal and systemic challenges, The Engine Inside ultimately asks viewers to reconsider their own perspective. Is there a transformative power within us all that can be unlocked through the simple act of riding a bike?

Bike Life by Michael Wikan

Narrated by the “voice of cycling” Phil Liggett, paired with an eclectic soundtrack and immersive cinematography, the film weaves together an emotional and informative celebration of the bicycle’s world-changing potential. The film is set to be released this summer. We look forward to it.

Key Release Dates April 22: Official film trailer release on Earth Day

  • June 3: World Premiere, Move – Pon HQ, Amsterdam
  • June 4 – July 6: Exclusive premiere events
  • July 7: Non-exclusive film screening events
  • Mid-July: Digital Download sales begin (iTunes, Google Play, Vimeo, etc…)
Kwabena Danso By Jo Osborne
Robert Gesink
Bike Life by Michael Wikan

