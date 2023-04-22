The Engine Inside: Official Trailer - Mpora

Riding towards a better future, a new documentary sheds light on the overlooked potential of the Bicycle.
It is an instrument of fun and exploration, a tool for fitness and self expression, a sustainable form transport for humans and cargo. Ubiquitous, the humble bicycle is many things to many different people, but has its potential been fully realised?
A new documentary tells the stories of six everyday people from all over the globe, who reveal the unique power of the bicycle to change lives and build a better world.
Through each character’s story, the film uncovers the often-overlooked potential of this 200-year-old machine, exploring its impact on a wide-range of global issues such as physical and mental health, socio-economic inequality and climate change. By shining a light on people who have embraced cycling as a way to overcome daunting personal and systemic challenges, The Engine Inside ultimately asks viewers to reconsider their own perspective. Is there a transformative power within us all that can be unlocked through the simple act of riding a bike?
Narrated by the “voice of cycling” Phil Liggett, paired with an eclectic soundtrack and immersive cinematography, the film weaves together an emotional and informative celebration of the bicycle’s world-changing potential. The film is set to be released this summer. We look forward to it.
Key Release Dates April 22: Official film trailer release on Earth Day
June 3: World Premiere, Move – Pon HQ, Amsterdam
June 4 – July 6: Exclusive premiere events
July 7: Non-exclusive film screening events
Mid-July: Digital Download sales begin (iTunes, Google Play, Vimeo, etc…)
