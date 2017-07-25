X Games Minneapolis 2017 | How the Biggest Event in Action Sports Continues to Stay at the Top of the Pile - Mpora

Picture the perfect skate bowl. Now imagine it next to a bunch of sparkling street features, sitting just across from a dream BMX dirt track and lying in the shadow of an enormous megaramp, towering over the rest of the set up at almost 60 metres tall.
Stick all of that in the middle of a 70,000 seater stadium and gear the bowls and parks out with shipwreck-style features to honour the regular occupants of the arena – the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise.
Finally, pack it out with fans and let loose almost 200 of the most talented action sports athletes the world has ever seen.
Welcome to X Games 2017, the first ever held in Minneapolis. Lights. Camera. Action.
The X Games is by far the biggest event on the action sports calendar. Since it was first introduced as the alternative games way back in 1995 it has grown year on year, constantly being driven forward by the progression of the athletes and morphing into an absolute monster of the modern scene.
This year over 110,000 fans flocked into the stadium over the course of the four-day event, with millions more watching on from home as mainstream television streamed it live and Samsung even offered a stunning live stream in virtual reality.
Possibly the most impressive thing about the Games is that they never fail to surprise or find a way to progress further. Who could have called that we’d be watching the contest in VR one day when Tony Hawk was throwing down the first ever 900 way back in 1999?
Legends like Hawk, Mat Hoffman and Travis Pastrana have to be thanks for making the contest what it is today, and their legacy of progression has lived on long past the days when they were competing for medals themselves.
The 2017 edition was no exception to the rule.
Skater Brighton Zeuner became the youngest person to ever win an X Games gold medal after claiming the top prize in women’s park one day after her 13th birthday. Yes, you read that right. Zeuner was 12 two days before she competed in park finals. She has braces, likes Beyonce and Nicki Minaj, and enjoys painting her nails. The first thing she did as a teenager was to win the X Games gold. When we were 13 we were just happy to be able to pop a wheelie then sit back down with a bag of Doritos and pretend we were Tony Hawk on our Game Boy. Zeuner is like a real-life video game character.
Share