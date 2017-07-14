Tabron has a comprehensive 14 X Games medals, though he’s still chasing that elusive gold with six silvers (including second place in both 2014 and 2016) and eight bronze medals to his name.

The 43 year old is a BMX Vert expert, a discipline which challenges riders to lay down the best possible run on an enormous half-pipe surrounded by crowds as far as the eye can see. It’s the discipline in which Mat Hoffman and Dave Mirra re-wrote the history books and one Simon has watched change vastly over the past 19 years.

Mat Hoffman sends it high on the X-Games Vert ramp. Photo: Hoffman

Is there anything he misses from the old days? “Some of the faces, the characters; there used to be a deeper field in vert and some incredible legends like Hoffman, Mirra and [Jay] Miron. I miss those days, the epic battles.”

We don’t blame him. We spoke to Hoffman himself about the X Games a couple of years back and his tales of debauchery (he got kicked out of the X Games twice) and his iconic successes could make anyone pine for a time machine.

Taken at the X-Games in Munich… Photo: Robin Pearson

“[But] the general standard has picked up,” continues Tabron. “Everything has to be dialed in, no sketchiness, no filler. It’s quality not quantity.

“For the most part, I like where the riding has got to – as long as people are trying to be original rather than just tailwhip-barspin-flair-repeat – but I feel that way about all of BMX.”

“Personally, I’m just excited to ride,” Simon tells us. “I have a ton of stuff that I feel good about and am excited to put it out there. And do lots of tabletops!

Taken at the X-Games in Munich… Photo: Robin Pearson

“I used to feel pressure to do certain tricks but I liberated myself from that a long time ago. I just try to be myself and do the things that I want to – just try to be as original and smooth as I can.”

Tabron competed in the X Games BMX Vert on Thursday, missing out on a medal with a seventh place finish (Vince Byron took the gold). To find out who can bag themselves X Games glory this weekend, be sure to tune in. Oh, and no need to record it all on VCR hey? Unless you want to, that is.

