10 of the Best Campsites in the Lake District

Eskdale Campsite, Eskdale

Completing a trio of National Trust entries in our top 10 round-up, Eskdale Campsite has the same ‘I never want to leave’ vibes as the much-loved Wasdale and Great Langdale sites. Set in eight acres of of tranquil grounds, you can choose from three flat meadow areas to pitch in, whether that’s tucked away near the quaint beck, amid the friendly action of the tree-lined main field, or hidden in a corner of the ‘no cars’ meadow. Whichever spot you choose, you’ll have access to the camping shop and modern facility block with showers, toilets, washing up areas and laundry rooms. Off-site, however, is where the real action lies: take a road trip over Hardknott Pass (England’s steepest road), hike to the rocky summit of pyramid-shaped Harter Fell, or take a steam train ride on the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway.

Pictured: Glenridding campsite at the base of Helvellyn

Gillside Farm, Glenridding

With piping hot showers, sausage-sandwich-serving breakfast van and a ridiculously convenient location at the foot of Helvellyn, the UK’s favourite mountain, Gillside Farm campsite has a lot going for it. There’s an outdoorsy crowd and you might just make some new friends for your hike up Helvellyn – and what could be better than taking on the grade one Sharp Edge-Swirral Edge scramble with a motley crew of adventure buddies? Once you’ve satisfied your Helvellyn cravings, there’s loads more on the adrenaline schedule: kayaking on Ullswater, hiking Sheffield Pike at sunset, or climbing St Sunday Crag’s Pinnacle Ridge. The dog-friendly campsite has 60 pitches, a modern toilet block, pot-cleaning sinks and a laundry with washer and drier, as well as a separate 20-person bunkhouse.

Hollows Farm, Borrowdale

Charmingly minimalist and wonderfully rugged, this Borrowdale campsite will immerse you in the nature and scenery of the Lake District like nowhere else. There are two camping fields, but for true escapism opt for the woodland one – it’s difficult not to fall in love with the place. With red squirrels hopping through the trees (if you’re lucky) and the dawn sun dappling through the canopy, you can wander down to the crystal-clear green waters of the River Derwent to paddle your toes and skim stones, before marching up Castle Crag – one of Lakeland’s best small fells – for the eye-watering views over Derwent Water. Stop off in Millican Dalton’s Cave for a brew on the way down, and then discuss your plans for the day over a bacon sarnie back in camp. What will it be? Cafe-hopping in Keswick, cycling to Honister Pass, hiking up Great Gable – your only problem will be making a decision.

Kentmere Farm Pods, Kentmere

If the thought of uneven ground, rain-battered tents and muddy fields fills with you with dread, but you still want to experience the back-to-basics ambiance of a remote campsite, look no further than Kentmere Farm Pods. These glamping-style, timber pods add a welcome dose of luxury to your camping experience, courtesy of their cosy double bed, en-suite shower, under-floor heating, fully-equipped kitchen and private patio with unhindered mountain views. Located in Kentmere, between Kendal and Windermere, you can’t really stay here without walking the Kentmere Horseshoe – a classic high-level, looping ridge walk bagging several summits. Or, if you prefer two wheels to two feet, the off-road mountain biking options are ample, whether you’re taking on Nan Bield or Green Quarter.

Park Cliffe Camping & Caravan Park, Windermere

Located just three miles from Bowness-on-Windermere, Park Cliffe Camping and Caravan Park somehow feels a million miles from the touristy hustle and bustle of the popular town. Combining the contemporary feel of a large, modern, well-run campsite with the peacefulness of a rural getaway, Park Cliffe caters for tourers, tents and caravans, and also features excellent luxury pods, static caravans and lodges. TV botanist David Bellamy is said to be a big fan of the park’s abundant wildlife, including squirrels, birds and roe and red deer, while the views across Windermere are second to none. The park has a bar and restaurant, games room, well-stocked shop, children’s adventure playground, private bathrooms for hire and free park-wide Wi-Fi.

You May Also Like

A Guide To Via Ferrata In The UK

Long-Distance Cycling Routes In The UK | 6 of the Best

15 Adventurous Things To Do In The Lake District