Let’s be honest with ourselves, here. Caravans, in the UK, are just not very cool are they? They bring to mind old married couples, who voted for Brexit, and are inexplicably always called Graham and Margaret. Campervans, of course, are a totally different ballgame. Campervans are cool. Caravans though, caravans are not cool. That is, until now.

Introducing the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition Trailer. The toughest, and surely coolest, caravan the human race has ever concocted. Made in Australia, this thing will pretty much take you anywhere you want to go. Sand, snow, gravel, dirt; you name it, the Bruder EXP-6 will punch it in the face and keep on rolling.