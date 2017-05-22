Behind the Tool button on the watch are a number of digital, well, tools. These include a traditional compass, altimeter, atmospheric pressure meter, a tide graph and an activity graph. It also features a sunrise and sunset clock, which I particularly liked. Not only did it get both times spot on, but a swipe right while the app is open reveals a compass that gives you the precise location of the events relative to where you are, perfect for planning those instagram-ready sunset pictures.

Just like with a smart-phone, you can download new apps to the Casio Pro Trek via the Android marketplace, to tailor the functionality to your own needs. We found while trekking in the Lakes that the ViewRanger app, featured in our Outdoor Summer 100, compliments the watch really well. Optimised specifically for the Casio Pro Trek, it features a whole range of maps, routes, and trail information that you can access on the fly.

We especially love that the maps are accessible offline as well. That means, even if you run out of signal, you’re not stuck high-and-dry without a map. Superb. The maps look good on the Casio Pro Trek screen, and can also bee zoomed in and out with a pinch, but also using the Tool and App buttons, which would be super handy when wearing gloves.

One issue with the Pro Trek we found was the need to pair the watch with a smart-phone to do simple functions like change the time. It’s the kind of functionality that should be built into the watch itself. Furthermore, Apple users may be put off by the device running on Android, although it is worth pointing out that the Pro Trek can still be paired with iPhones via the free Android Wear app, available for free in the App Store, although you may need the help of somebody with a Horcrux tattoo to be able to show you how to do it.

While the screen on the Pro Trek is large, it did prove hard to see at a glance in particularly bright light. The brightness can, of course, be adjusted, although when brightness goes up, you’re trading it against battery life.