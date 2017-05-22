Casio are a familiar name in the tech world, but you may be more surprised to hear that they’ve also been around the outdoor world for quite some time as well. They’ve been making watches designed specifically for the outdoor market for over two decades now. We took a first look at their brand new Pro Trek smart-watch, loaded with the ViewRanger app, while up at Lake Windermere recently.
First Thoughts:
The first thing to hit you when you see the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 other than that catchy name is the size of it. To accommodate the 3.3 centimetre screen, along with all the smart wizardry within, it’s pretty bulky.
Whether you think this is a good thing or not is largely down to individual taste, although a large watch does appear to be somewhat de jour right now. For me, the size and weight (91 grams) makes the Pro Trek feel solid, and durable, without being restrictively large or heavy.
At a glance:
Price: £450
Operating System: Android Wear 2.0
Display: 1.32 inch (just over 3.3 centimeters)
Water resistant up to 50 metres
