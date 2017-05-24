See it like a point-of-view shot. You walk through a rapturous crowd in the hundreds and glide up an entry ramp to an open-air stage beneath the colossal cranes adorning the darkening skyline of Hamburg harbour.
Purple light illuminates the floor. Fire spouts out of the scaffolding rig rising from each corner. You move down centre stage, past two horizontal logs of timber – one on the left and one on the right – and past the two razor-sharp axes planted in the holding circles of wood beside each of them.
You pass by two more logs mounted vertically at standing height, with another axe sticking out of each of them, and arrive at the black and white of a referee with a starting gun in his raised right hand.
To his left is Australian two-time STIHL Timbersports World Champion Brad De Losa. To his right is the two-time Canadian Champion Stirling Hart. Both are bent low with their hands on top of their respective pieces of timber. Both have a two-metre cross-cut saw balancing further down their block of wood and a chainsaw ready to go directly below them.
The referee fires a starting gun. The crowd roars. De Losa and Hart reach for their chainsaws and the final of the STIHL Timbersports Champions Trophy is under way.
