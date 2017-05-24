“It was an axe. About six years ago I was doing the Springboard event and I stuck the axe in the tree. The axe fell out and sliced my face. There was lots of blood. It hit an artery and I needed about 88 stitches. But they stitched it back up and I competed three days later. I now hold the world record in that event. That was my little way of getting back at it. Don’t let it beat you!”

Stirling is third generation in Timbersports. His father and grandfather were both involved he says, “so I’ve had an axe in my hand since I was only three or four. It’d be same as a kid in Europe growing up with a pair of soccer cleats. It’s just another toy for me!”

“When I train I do push ups until I can’t do any more then I stand back up, grab the axe and chop the standing block, because that’s what it’s going to be like…”

He also broke every record there is to break in the world of pole climbing – “as well as most of my bones” – and was World Champion for five years before dedicating himself to STIHL Timbersports.

Now Stirling is part of the elite sculpting the future of the sport, and he whole-heartedly embraces the increasing athleticism demanded by the likes of the Champions Trophy, the most recent addition to the calendar.

“An event like this means you have to have that power and athleticism and also be able to do all four events back to back. These are the eight top guys in the world and they still sometimes struggle to do it in under two minutes.

German favourite Dirk Braun in action

“I now need to be able to swing an axe aggressively for a minute to a minute twenty. So that’s what you train for. When I train for the Standing Block in a Champions Trophy I do as many push ups as I can possibly do – until I can’t do any more – then I stand back up and grab the axe and chop the standing block, because that’s what it’s going to be like on stage. You’re not going to have the blood in your head to process a chop like you would in normal competition.