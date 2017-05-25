If you’ve ever wanted to go wild camping in the UK but didn’t know where to do it, when to do it, how to do it, or whether you’re even allowed to do it…look no further than Mpora. A really good place to start, if you want to school yourself in the art of roughing it outside, is our beginner’s guide to wild camping.

Of course, before we start dishing out advice, we should start by discussing some of the legal issues surrounding wild camping in the UK. You might have read that in Scotland wild camping is completely legal, so long as you stay well clear of dwellings and roads (this is true). In England and Wales, however, there’s a bit more to it. Let us explain what we mean by that.

“The key to wild camping successfully is to set up in that window just before the sun goes down, and then pack up and go as the sun comes up.”

Those wanting to go wild camping anywhere in England and Wales, including the National Parks, must first seek permission of the land owner. This applies to all areas of the two respective countries except Dartmoor, Devon, where wild camping is legal as it is in Scotland.

That being said, it’s a commonly held view in the camping community that if you follow a few basic rules you shouldn’t have any issues with the police or shotgun-wielding landowners even if you do decide to wild camp somewhere you’re not technically allowed to. Just to underline it though, in case you’re in any doubt, wild camping is illegal in most parts of the UK

Wild Camping – Important Things To Remember

“Arrive late, leave early” is the first rule of wild camping (Photo: Jack Clayton).

Arrive Late, Leave Early

Obviously if you rock up to your camping spot at 2:30pm, bust out the barbecue and the booming sound system and then have yourself an afternoon rave…expect to run into some difficulties. Likewise, if you sleep in all morning, wake up up at 2:30pm, bust out the barbecue and the booming sound system and have yourself an afternoon rave…expect to be shutdown quickly.

The key to wild camping successfully is to set up in that window just before the sun goes down, and then pack up and go as the sun comes up. Obviously, if you’re somewhere really remote then you’ve probably got a bit of leeway but, as a rule of thumb, you really need to adopt a “camp late/leave early” mindset.