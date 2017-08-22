The International Space Station makes its way across the eclipse…

Millions of Americans donned protective eyewear yesterday as the first solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in over a century plunged the country into darkness.

The main highlights from the event included the sun getting covered by the moon (if anyone can name us a higher light than the sun, we’ll be impressed) and President Donald Trump being photographed trying to look at the thing without protective sunglasses on – undeniably stupid, yet also maybe the only relatable thing the guy has done since becoming the President of the United States.

Anyway, another major highlight was all the amazing imagery and video footage that came out of the event, which was visible in an enormous 70-mile-wide, 2500-mile-long zone across America. The last time the eclipse was so visible in the U.S was back in 1918. This time around the event drew one of the biggest crowds in history, and is expected to be the most watched and photographed eclipse of all time.

Right at the front of the pack were the astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). Safe to say they had their cameras at the ready:

Photo: Twitter / Jack Ficsher