We Finally Know Why Astronauts Come Back From Space With Deformed Eyeballs - Mpora

The first question we had when we heard that scientists may finally know why astronauts have been returning from space with deformed eyeballs is probably – SINCE WHEN HAS THAT BEEN HAPPENING?

Well, the answer is that it’s been happening for sometimes, and nobody really knew why. But now they do! So that’s good.

But let’s start at the beginning.

A whole bunch of astronauts who have been involved in long-duration space travel home come back to Earth with blurry vision in recent years, and sometimes it never actually gets better.