If you want to play, you need to protect. It’s that simple. We are in a no fall zone when it comes to climate change, and we need to focus.

The UK is hosting the UN climate negotiations this November, and it’s going to be the biggest international conference the UK has ever held. It’s also been claimed that it’s the most important COP since Paris in 2015. So, what is COP? Why should you care about it?

I know our community loves a bit of unique language and phrases. They are embedded into our various communities, words like stoked, sandbagged, railed etc, and we need to learn a few more so that we can understand the system and use it to our advantage to save the outdoors.

Pictured: Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow

So, first up is COP. COP stands for the “conference of the parties” and the 26th COP is happening this year. And, basically, COP is where the 197 parties (aka countries and territories) rock up and negotiate their commitments to the Paris agreement.

Now the Paris agreement is the commitment from all the parties to keep the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees. This is essential for our planet, people, and places we love.

Those commitments are communicated in each country’s plans, and that’s what they’re coming to Glasgow to fight about. These plans are called Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs, and they’re at the heart of COP because this is actually how we are going to achieve the change needed.

That’s where the proof lies, and this is where our community needs to call them out, because the current NDC’s (plans) submitted have us sitting between a three and four degree warmer world…which spoiler alert, isn’t fucking good news.