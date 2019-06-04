We’ve said a lot of things about Donald Trump over the last few years and, let’s be honest, unless you think being told you look like the backend of a horse is a compliment none of those things could be described as positive.

This sentient sofa-Wotsit, who also happens to be the President of the United States and commander of the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal (best not to think about it, pretend that isn’t true), is currently on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom; a three-day state visit that’s costing British taxpayers an estimated £40million in security costs.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive”

Now, of course, there are plenty of reasons why this hosting of President Trump should be considered an embarrassment for our country. From his xenophobic rhetoric to his “Grab ’em by the pussy” misogyny, from his failure to condemn neo-nazis in Charlottesville to his dodgy dealings with Russia, the list is endless. Today though, we’re going to remind you of some of the ways in which he’s acted against the best interests of the environment and why he’s bad news for the outdoors.

Pull up a chair. It’s a long list (that we could have made longer).

1) Withdrawal From The Paris Climate Agreement

In June 2017, Donald Trump moved to withdraw the United States of America from the Paris Climate Agreement. The fact he once tweeted that “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” means we should have seen it coming.

2) He Dropped Climate Change From List of national Security Threats

Again, this is a man who claims climate change, with all of its potentially apocalyptic consequences, is a hoax created by China. Still, his delisting of climate change from national security threats in December 2017 has meant less US Department of Defense research funding which in turn will lead to a reduced understanding of the causes and impact of wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, and other natural disasters. The guy’s taken America’s eye off the climate change ball at a time when it needs to be looked at more than ever.

3) He Wants To Feed You Chlorinated Chicken

With everything that’s been happening around Brexit, it’s hard to keep track of it all. But yes, it’s been no surprise to see Trump rooting for Britain’s exit from the European Union. One of the reasons is that our country’s departure from the Union would mean we no longer need to have a ban on imports of chlorine-washed chicken (standard practice in the States). Mmmm. Chlorine in the food. Delicious.