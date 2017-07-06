The French Government have announced that, by 2040, the nation will ban all petrol and diesel fuelled vehicles.

The new French Environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, made the bold statement earlier today, also adding that France pledges to be carbon neutral ten years later, by 2050.

The news comes on the same day that Swedish automotive giants Volvo have committed to stop producing solely petrol and diesel powered cars as soon as 2019, focusing its production towards hybrid vehicles, that run of both traditional fuels but also electricity.

Of course, this progressive move by the French government will be a shot in the arm for environmental campaigners, but will also have a significant impact on the motoring industry, and the estimated 38 million car owners already living in France.

However, Hulot suggested that the government had already conceived projects that ensure the country “can fulfill that promise”, including poorer households being offered a premium to allow them to swap their traditional fuelled vehicle for one that is better for the environment.

Today’s announcement is part of a five year plan that will see France encourage green energy use, and fulfil the nation’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, something US president Donald Trump has reneged on in June this year.

“We want to demonstrate that fighting against climate change can lead to an improvement of French people’s daily lives” Hulot stated at a press conference. France has joined the netherland and norway, who want to see the end of petrol and diesel cars as soon as 2025, along with german and India, who’ve committed to similar plan by 2030.

