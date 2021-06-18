All of which leads us rather neatly to Teva’s ‘In Your Element’ story series. Through a collection of films and social storytelling, this series will shine a light on a community of individuals who are completely in their element when they’re roaming the earth, expressing their creativity, and paving a way forward.

This particular part of the overall series – ‘Freedom to Create’ – focuses on Elizabeth Terzza. Based in the town of Hereford, Elizabeth specialises in ethical and botanical-themed jewellery. The items she creates seem to cut right to the essence of our natural spaces. A keen walker, and the daughter of a mountaineer, Elizabeth is undoubtedly someone who likes channeling her heartfelt love of the outdoors into her work (it shows).

“Combining style and conscience into my handmade nature-inspired collections. I am committed to creating jewellery that is both beautiful and sustainable, using recycled precious metals and ethically sourced gemstones,” she says.

“Living an eco-friendly life is so important to me, I have been on this journey to sustainability for over ten years now and I’m always learning and continuing to make small changes in my life. Nature is my happy place. When I’m not in my workshop, you will most likely find me in the great outdoors; running through the woods, yoga in the garden or hiking with my adorable spaniel, Rusty.”

“My jewellery is made from recycled precious metals and my workshop is powered by solar energy”

When it comes to ‘finding a look’, Elizabeth is an advocate for people doing things their own way rather than following the herd.

“If I could share an important message with the world about style, it would be focussed around wellbeing and happiness. I believe that you should follow your heart, not trends,” she says. “Dress with your values and your personal style rather than fitting into a fast fashion mould. Embrace what makes you different.”

Elizabeth is passionate about sustainability, passionate about ensuring that the only thing she takes from nature is inspiration. Not one to just talk the talk, she walks the walk as well. All of her jewellery is made from recycled precious metals and her workshop is powered by solar energy.

Featured film and images: Singularity Film

Teva's 'Freedom To Create' social ambassadors have also been sharing their own stories of what makes them feel in their element. They include fashion stylist Charley Van Purpz (@cvp_ii)) fashion consultant and director Tracey Lea Sayer (@trayslounge) and photographer Ben Awin (@ben_awin).

